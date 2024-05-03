Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at 5830.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's 5793

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5700 and closed at ₹5666.6. The high for the day was ₹5800, and the low was ₹5686.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,038.61 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹5787.1 and a 52-week low of ₹3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 26,619 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India stock's low price today was ₹5750.05, while the high price reached ₹5870.
A rise in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Polycab India share price closed the day at ₹5830.8 - a 0.65% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5886.17 , 5937.48 , 6005.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5767.27 , 5699.68 , 5648.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Polycab India traded by 3 PM is 277.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5830.8, up by 0.65%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5828.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5867.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5867.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5521.33
|10 Days
|5406.07
|20 Days
|5292.63
|50 Days
|4958.30
|100 Days
|4966.57
|300 Days
|4955.94
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM has increased by 232.95% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹5836.2, showing a 0.75% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a critical indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Polycab India reached a high of 5839.9 and a low of 5783.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances 5823.02 and 5837.03, suggesting a positive sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5856.93
|Support 1
|5800.13
|Resistance 2
|5876.82
|Support 2
|5763.22
|Resistance 3
|5913.73
|Support 3
|5743.33
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 6.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India share price is at ₹5806.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5720.83 and ₹5828.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5720.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5828.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Polycab India until 1 PM has soared by 844.35% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5796.45, showing a marginal increase of 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a surge in trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been fluctuating between 5805.12 and 5757.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 5757.57 and selling near hourly resistance at 5805.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5823.02
|Support 1
|5788.22
|Resistance 2
|5837.03
|Support 2
|5767.43
|Resistance 3
|5857.82
|Support 3
|5753.42
A decrease in futures price, coupled with a rise in open interest for Polycab India, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The trading volume of Polycab India until 12 AM has surged by 792.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹5786.1, showing a slight decrease of -0.12%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signify further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 5814.63 and 5762.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 5762.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 5814.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5805.12
|Support 1
|5757.57
|Resistance 2
|5825.13
|Support 2
|5730.03
|Resistance 3
|5852.67
|Support 3
|5710.02
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5521.33
|10 Days
|5406.07
|20 Days
|5292.63
|50 Days
|4958.30
|100 Days
|4966.57
|300 Days
|4955.94
Polycab India share price is at ₹5760.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5720.83 and ₹5828.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5720.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5828.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Polycab India traded until 11 AM is 306.06% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5760.9, showing a decrease of -0.55%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Polycab India reached a high of 5831.95 and a low of 5780.0 in the previous trading hour. Within the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 5802.57, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 5782.88 and 5762.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5814.63
|Support 1
|5762.68
|Resistance 2
|5849.27
|Support 2
|5745.37
|Resistance 3
|5866.58
|Support 3
|5710.73
Polycab India share price is at ₹5802 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5720.83 and ₹5828.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5720.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5828.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Polycab India's stock price rose by 0.55% to reach ₹5825, outperforming its peers. While Hitachi Energy India is declining, Siemens, ABB India, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions, are all experiencing an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|5914.7
|50.65
|0.86
|5977.7
|3248.0
|210634.45
|ABB India
|6712.8
|33.45
|0.5
|6770.2
|3386.85
|142249.86
|Polycab India
|5825.0
|32.0
|0.55
|5800.0
|3171.4
|87238.28
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|550.45
|1.1
|0.2
|565.0
|290.9
|84063.28
|Hitachi Energy India
|9610.0
|-170.05
|-1.74
|9989.6
|3283.05
|40728.79
The trading volume of Polycab India by 10 AM is 219.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5805.2, up by 0.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India touched a high of 5843.6 & a low of 5803.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5842.77
|Support 1
|5802.57
|Resistance 2
|5863.28
|Support 2
|5782.88
|Resistance 3
|5882.97
|Support 3
|5762.37
Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.55% to reach ₹5824.7, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed results. Hitachi Energy India is experiencing a decline, whereas Siemens, ABB India, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are seeing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.48% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|5916.25
|52.2
|0.89
|5977.7
|3248.0
|210689.65
|ABB India
|6737.0
|57.65
|0.86
|6770.2
|3386.85
|142762.68
|Polycab India
|5824.7
|31.7
|0.55
|5800.0
|3171.4
|87233.78
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|553.55
|4.2
|0.76
|565.0
|290.9
|84536.7
|Hitachi Energy India
|9724.6
|-55.45
|-0.57
|9989.6
|3283.05
|41214.49
An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5828.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5867.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5867.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Polycab India's stock price has increased by 1.06% and is currently trading at ₹5854.35. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 75.98% to reach ₹5854.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22766.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.55%
|3 Months
|30.45%
|6 Months
|14.67%
|YTD
|5.61%
|1 Year
|75.98%
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5828.83
|Support 1
|5720.83
|Resistance 2
|5867.92
|Support 2
|5651.92
|Resistance 3
|5936.83
|Support 3
|5612.83
The trading volume yesterday was 16.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 286 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5800 & ₹5686.75 yesterday to end at ₹5666.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
