Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at ₹7359.95 and closed at ₹7352.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7428 and a low of ₹7303 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹111490.2 crore, the stock is significantly above its 52-week low of ₹3812.35, but still below its 52-week high of ₹7607.15. The BSE volume recorded was 10,748 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 270 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7428 & ₹7303 yesterday to end at ₹7416.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend