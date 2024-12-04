Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 7352.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7416.7 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Polycab India opened at 7359.95 and closed at 7352.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 7428 and a low of 7303 during the session. With a market capitalization of 111490.2 crore, the stock is significantly above its 52-week low of 3812.35, but still below its 52-week high of 7607.15. The BSE volume recorded was 10,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 281 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 333 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 270 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹7352.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7428 & 7303 yesterday to end at 7416.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

