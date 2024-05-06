Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

26 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:51 PM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 5830.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5889.2 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price TodayPremium
Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 5840 and closed at 5793 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were 5870 and 5750.05 respectively. The market capitalization of the company stood at 87,606.54 crore. The 52-week high was 5870 and the 52-week low was 3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 30,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:51:26 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 35.00% higher than yesterday

The volume traded for Polycab India until 1 PM has increased by 35.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 5897, reflecting a 1.14% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:41:19 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5924.53 and 5861.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support 5861.68 and selling near hourly resistance 5924.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15908.72Support 15876.82
Resistance 25923.28Support 25859.48
Resistance 35940.62Support 35844.92
06 May 2024, 01:11:45 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.27%; Futures open interest increased by 4.06%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:02:38 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock reached a low of 5800 and a high of 5939.95 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:52:16 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 34.47% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Polycab India until 12 AM has increased by 34.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 5896.35, showing a 1.12% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:40:24 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5918.22 and 5841.27 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5841.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5918.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15924.53Support 15861.68
Resistance 25963.67Support 25837.97
Resistance 35987.38Support 35798.83
06 May 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:24:26 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5701.51
10 Days5513.45
20 Days5371.25
50 Days5017.80
100 Days4977.77
300 Days4971.81
06 May 2024, 12:15:07 PM IST

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5889.2, up 1% from yesterday's ₹5830.8

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5886.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5937.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5937.48 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:47:58 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -7.39% lower than yesterday

The volume traded of Polycab India until 11 AM is 7.39% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 5904.95, a decrease of 1.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:37:46 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India reached a high of 5893.0 and a low of 5816.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5867.7 and 5898.85, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15918.22Support 15841.27
Resistance 25944.08Support 25790.18
Resistance 35995.17Support 35764.32
06 May 2024, 11:26:28 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5865, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹5830.8

Polycab India share price is at 5865 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5767.27 and 5886.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5767.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5886.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15:00 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.06% to reach 5834.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Hitachi Energy India is declining, but companies like Siemens, ABB India, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are seeing an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens6120.0206.43.495977.73248.0217945.6
ABB India6962.15263.43.936788.83386.85147533.79
Polycab India5834.13.30.065870.03171.487374.56
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 549.91.90.35565.0290.983979.28
Hitachi Energy India9653.2-85.9-0.889989.63283.0540911.88
06 May 2024, 11:09:39 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 6.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

06 May 2024, 10:45:48 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.47% lower than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is down by 10.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 5820, a decrease of 0.19%. Monitoring volume along with price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34:42 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 5865.0 & a low of 5800.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15867.7Support 15802.7
Resistance 25898.85Support 25768.85
Resistance 35932.7Support 35737.7
06 May 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

Polycab India Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:56:26 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's share price dropped by 0.05% to reach 5828, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India are both seeing declines, whereas Siemens and ABB India are showing increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and up by 0.33%, respectively.

06 May 2024, 09:41:52 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:36:17 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5837.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹5830.8

06 May 2024, 09:22:12 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.08% and is currently trading at 5835.30. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 78.41% to reach 5835.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.53%
3 Months29.81%
6 Months15.8%
YTD6.33%
1 Year78.41%
06 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15886.17Support 15767.27
Resistance 25937.48Support 25699.68
Resistance 36005.07Support 35648.37
06 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 6.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 342 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 369 k

The trading volume yesterday was 7.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

06 May 2024, 08:00:17 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5793 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5870 & 5750.05 yesterday to end at 5793. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

