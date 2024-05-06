Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5840 and closed at ₹5793 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were ₹5870 and ₹5750.05 respectively. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹87,606.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5870 and the 52-week low was ₹3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 30,549 shares.
The volume traded for Polycab India until 1 PM has increased by 35.00% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹5897, reflecting a 1.14% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, to analyze trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 5924.53 and 5861.68 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support 5861.68 and selling near hourly resistance 5924.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5908.72
|Support 1
|5876.82
|Resistance 2
|5923.28
|Support 2
|5859.48
|Resistance 3
|5940.62
|Support 3
|5844.92
An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Polycab India stock reached a low of ₹5800 and a high of ₹5939.95 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Polycab India until 12 AM has increased by 34.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5896.35, showing a 1.12% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators to analyze trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 5918.22 and 5841.27 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 5841.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5918.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5924.53
|Support 1
|5861.68
|Resistance 2
|5963.67
|Support 2
|5837.97
|Resistance 3
|5987.38
|Support 3
|5798.83
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5701.51
|10 Days
|5513.45
|20 Days
|5371.25
|50 Days
|5017.80
|100 Days
|4977.77
|300 Days
|4971.81
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5886.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5937.48. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5937.48 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume traded of Polycab India until 11 AM is 7.39% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹5904.95, a decrease of 1.27%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Polycab India reached a high of 5893.0 and a low of 5816.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 5867.7 and 5898.85, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5918.22
|Support 1
|5841.27
|Resistance 2
|5944.08
|Support 2
|5790.18
|Resistance 3
|5995.17
|Support 3
|5764.32
Polycab India share price is at ₹5865 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5767.27 and ₹5886.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5767.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5886.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.06% to reach ₹5834.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Hitachi Energy India is declining, but companies like Siemens, ABB India, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are seeing an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|6120.0
|206.4
|3.49
|5977.7
|3248.0
|217945.6
|ABB India
|6962.15
|263.4
|3.93
|6788.8
|3386.85
|147533.79
|Polycab India
|5834.1
|3.3
|0.06
|5870.0
|3171.4
|87374.56
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|549.9
|1.9
|0.35
|565.0
|290.9
|83979.28
|Hitachi Energy India
|9653.2
|-85.9
|-0.88
|9989.6
|3283.05
|40911.88
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 6.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is down by 10.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5820, a decrease of 0.19%. Monitoring volume along with price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India touched a high of 5865.0 & a low of 5800.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5867.7
|Support 1
|5802.7
|Resistance 2
|5898.85
|Support 2
|5768.85
|Resistance 3
|5932.7
|Support 3
|5737.7
Today, Polycab India's share price dropped by 0.05% to reach ₹5828, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. CG Power & Industrial Solutions and Hitachi Energy India are both seeing declines, whereas Siemens and ABB India are showing increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and up by 0.33%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|6048.5
|134.9
|2.28
|5977.7
|3248.0
|215399.34
|ABB India
|6914.95
|216.2
|3.23
|6788.8
|3386.85
|146533.59
|Polycab India
|5828.0
|-2.8
|-0.05
|5870.0
|3171.4
|87283.21
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|545.95
|-2.05
|-0.37
|565.0
|290.9
|83376.05
|Hitachi Energy India
|9570.8
|-168.3
|-1.73
|9989.6
|3283.05
|40562.66
An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.08% and is currently trading at ₹5835.30. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 78.41% to reach ₹5835.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to reach 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.53%
|3 Months
|29.81%
|6 Months
|15.8%
|YTD
|6.33%
|1 Year
|78.41%
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5886.17
|Support 1
|5767.27
|Resistance 2
|5937.48
|Support 2
|5699.68
|Resistance 3
|6005.07
|Support 3
|5648.37
The trading volume yesterday was 7.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 312 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5870 & ₹5750.05 yesterday to end at ₹5793. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
