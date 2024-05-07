Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 5830.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5906.3 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 5899.95 and closed at 5830.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 5939.95 and the low was 5800. The market capitalization stood at 88740.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were 5870 and 3171.4 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 17743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 8.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 467 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 375 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 449 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5830.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5939.95 & 5800 yesterday to end at 5830.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.