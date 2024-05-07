Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5899.95 and closed at ₹5830.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹5939.95 and the low was ₹5800. The market capitalization stood at ₹88740.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹5870 and ₹3171.4 respectively. The BSE trading volume was 17743 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 8.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 24.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 449 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹5939.95 & ₹5800 yesterday to end at ₹5830.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
