Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 5801.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5880 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 5825.15 and closed at 5801.6. The stock reached a high of 5892.6 and a low of 5765.95. The market capitalization was 88,348.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5950 and the 52-week low was 3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5923.45 and 5796.8 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 5796.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 5923.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15944.33Support 15861.83
Resistance 25972.77Support 25807.77
Resistance 36026.83Support 35779.33
10 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5801.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5892.6 & 5765.95 yesterday to end at 5801.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

