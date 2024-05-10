Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹5825.15 and closed at ₹5801.6. The stock reached a high of ₹5892.6 and a low of ₹5765.95. The market capitalization was ₹88,348.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5950 and the 52-week low was ₹3171.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price has been moving between 5923.45 and 5796.8 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 5796.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 5923.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5944.33
|Support 1
|5861.83
|Resistance 2
|5972.77
|Support 2
|5807.77
|Resistance 3
|6026.83
|Support 3
|5779.33
The stock traded in the range of ₹5892.6 & ₹5765.95 yesterday to end at ₹5801.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!