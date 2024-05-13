Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Gains Ground Today
LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Gains Ground Today

7 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 6153.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6365 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today
Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India's stock opened at 5825.15 and closed at 5801.6. The high for the day was 6364 and the low was 5765.95. The market capitalization stood at 92459.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 6364 and 3171.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:43:05 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 3.84%; Futures open interest increased by 0.62%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

13 May 2024, 09:34:21 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹6365, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹6153.6

Polycab India share price is at 6365 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5824.08 and 6425.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5824.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6425.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:18:43 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Polycab India's stock price has increased by 3.95% and is currently trading at 6396.95. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 90.27% to reach 6396.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.55%
3 Months40.81%
6 Months19.86%
YTD12.23%
1 Year90.27%
13 May 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16425.03Support 15824.08
Resistance 26694.47Support 25492.57
Resistance 37025.98Support 35223.13
13 May 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 11.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:15:03 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 577 k

The trading volume yesterday was 522.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 168 k.

13 May 2024, 08:06:47 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5801.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6364 & 5765.95 yesterday to end at 5801.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

