Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Gains Ground Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5825.15 and closed at ₹5801.6. The high for the day was ₹6364 and the low was ₹5765.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹92459.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹6364 and ₹3171.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168671 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 3.84%; Futures open interest increased by 0.62%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹6365, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹6153.6
Polycab India share price is at ₹6365 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5824.08 and ₹6425.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5824.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6425.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis
Polycab India's stock price has increased by 3.95% and is currently trading at ₹6396.95. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 90.27% to reach ₹6396.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.55%
|3 Months
|40.81%
|6 Months
|19.86%
|YTD
|12.23%
|1 Year
|90.27%
Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6425.03
|Support 1
|5824.08
|Resistance 2
|6694.47
|Support 2
|5492.57
|Resistance 3
|7025.98
|Support 3
|5223.13
Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 11.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 577 k
The trading volume yesterday was 522.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 168 k.
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5801.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹6364 & ₹5765.95 yesterday to end at ₹5801.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
