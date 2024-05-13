Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Gains Ground Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5825.15 and closed at ₹5801.6. The high for the day was ₹6364 and the low was ₹5765.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹92459.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹6364 and ₹3171.4, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 168671 shares.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Polycab India share price is at ₹6365 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5824.08 and ₹6425.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5824.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6425.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India's stock price has increased by 3.95% and is currently trading at ₹6396.95. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 90.27% to reach ₹6396.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.55%
|3 Months
|40.81%
|6 Months
|19.86%
|YTD
|12.23%
|1 Year
|90.27%
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6425.03
|Support 1
|5824.08
|Resistance 2
|6694.47
|Support 2
|5492.57
|Resistance 3
|7025.98
|Support 3
|5223.13
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 11.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 522.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 168 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹6364 & ₹5765.95 yesterday to end at ₹5801.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
