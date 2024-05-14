Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹6263.6 and closed at ₹6153.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6469.65, while the lowest was ₹6225.9. The market capitalization of the company was ₹96548.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹6364 and the 52-week low was ₹3171.4. The BSE trading volume for the day was 59569 shares.
Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -79.32% lower than yesterday
The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 79.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6280.9, down by 2.25%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Polycab India touched a high of 6401.9 & a low of 6292.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6377.92
|Support 1
|6268.07
|Resistance 2
|6444.83
|Support 2
|6225.13
|Resistance 3
|6487.77
|Support 3
|6158.22
Polycab India Live Updates
POLYCAB INDIA
Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 1.02% to reach ₹6360, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are declining, whereas ABB India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|6609.25
|-18.55
|-0.28
|6668.25
|3248.0
|235368.78
|ABB India
|8010.55
|26.75
|0.34
|8025.0
|3805.17
|169750.27
|Polycab India
|6360.0
|-65.7
|-1.02
|6469.65
|3298.8
|95550.1
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|580.05
|-5.95
|-1.02
|601.0
|329.0
|88593.94
|Exide Industries
|453.3
|-2.35
|-0.52
|485.0
|187.35
|38530.5
Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.44%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹6385.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹6425.7
Polycab India share price is at ₹6385.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6267.33 and ₹6513.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6267.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6513.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹6428.70. Over the past year, Polycab India's share price has surged by 89.76% to ₹6428.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.97%
|3 Months
|44.54%
|6 Months
|25.31%
|YTD
|17.25%
|1 Year
|89.76%
Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6513.98
|Support 1
|6267.33
|Resistance 2
|6614.77
|Support 2
|6121.47
|Resistance 3
|6760.63
|Support 3
|6020.68
Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 15.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 1847 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 668 k
The trading volume yesterday was 176.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1788 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹6153.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹6469.65 & ₹6225.9 yesterday to end at ₹6153.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
