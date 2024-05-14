Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Slides in Today's Trading

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹6263.6 and closed at ₹6153.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6469.65, while the lowest was ₹6225.9. The market capitalization of the company was ₹96548.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹6364 and the 52-week low was ₹3171.4. The BSE trading volume for the day was 59569 shares.
The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 79.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6280.9, down by 2.25%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Polycab India touched a high of 6401.9 & a low of 6292.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6377.92
|Support 1
|6268.07
|Resistance 2
|6444.83
|Support 2
|6225.13
|Resistance 3
|6487.77
|Support 3
|6158.22
Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 1.02% to reach ₹6360, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are declining, whereas ABB India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|6609.25
|-18.55
|-0.28
|6668.25
|3248.0
|235368.78
|ABB India
|8010.55
|26.75
|0.34
|8025.0
|3805.17
|169750.27
|Polycab India
|6360.0
|-65.7
|-1.02
|6469.65
|3298.8
|95550.1
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|580.05
|-5.95
|-1.02
|601.0
|329.0
|88593.94
|Exide Industries
|453.3
|-2.35
|-0.52
|485.0
|187.35
|38530.5
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Polycab India share price is at ₹6385.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6267.33 and ₹6513.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6267.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6513.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹6428.70. Over the past year, Polycab India's share price has surged by 89.76% to ₹6428.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.97%
|3 Months
|44.54%
|6 Months
|25.31%
|YTD
|17.25%
|1 Year
|89.76%
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6513.98
|Support 1
|6267.33
|Resistance 2
|6614.77
|Support 2
|6121.47
|Resistance 3
|6760.63
|Support 3
|6020.68
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 15.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 176.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1788 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹6469.65 & ₹6225.9 yesterday to end at ₹6153.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
