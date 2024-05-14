Hello User
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 6425.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6385.95 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 6263.6 and closed at 6153.6 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 6469.65, while the lowest was 6225.9. The market capitalization of the company was 96548.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 6364 and the 52-week low was 3171.4. The BSE trading volume for the day was 59569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -79.32% lower than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 79.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 6280.9, down by 2.25%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 6401.9 & a low of 6292.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16377.92Support 16268.07
Resistance 26444.83Support 26225.13
Resistance 36487.77Support 36158.22
14 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Polycab India Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 1.02% to reach 6360, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are declining, whereas ABB India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens6609.25-18.55-0.286668.253248.0235368.78
ABB India8010.5526.750.348025.03805.17169750.27
Polycab India6360.0-65.7-1.026469.653298.895550.1
CG Power & Industrial Solutions580.05-5.95-1.02601.0329.088593.94
Exide Industries453.3-2.35-0.52485.0187.3538530.5
14 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.5%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.44%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹6385.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹6425.7

Polycab India share price is at 6385.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6267.33 and 6513.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6267.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6513.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 6428.70. Over the past year, Polycab India's share price has surged by 89.76% to 6428.70, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.97%
3 Months44.54%
6 Months25.31%
YTD17.25%
1 Year89.76%
14 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16513.98Support 16267.33
Resistance 26614.77Support 26121.47
Resistance 36760.63Support 36020.68
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 15.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
14 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 1847 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 668 k

The trading volume yesterday was 176.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1788 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

14 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹6153.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6469.65 & 6225.9 yesterday to end at 6153.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.