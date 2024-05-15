Active Stocks
Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at 6469.4, up 2.32% from yesterday's 6322.95
Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at ₹6469.4, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹6322.95

15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 6322.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6469.4 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Highlights Premium
Polycab India Share Price Highlights

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 6437.4 and closed at 6425.7. The stock had a high of 6479.95 and a low of 6253. The market capitalization stood at 95110.12 crore. The 52-week high was 6469.65 and the low was 3298.8. The BSE volume was 17500 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:03:17 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35:54 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 24.07%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 23.70%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 22.66% and 22.01% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:04:55 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 28.37% and a revenue growth of 27.07% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 180394.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a 16.35% revenue growth and a 13.36% profit growth for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:31:10 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 16.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
15 May 2024, 06:06:12 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 2.32% to reach 6469.4, outperforming its peers. While ABB India's stock is declining, peers like Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing an upward trend. However, the overall market performance is slightly negative, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex decreasing by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7120.0466.47.016699.03248.0253557.63
ABB India8066.0-15.95-0.28117.53805.17170925.3
Polycab India6469.4146.452.326479.953298.897193.68
CG Power & Industrial Solutions641.3532.85.39612.0329.097956.59
Hitachi Energy India10752.1967.29.889989.63739.145569.21
15 May 2024, 05:38:57 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock's low price for the day was 6291.85, while the high price reached was 6536.45.

15 May 2024, 04:37:56 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.96%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.84%

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Polycab India indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.

15 May 2024, 03:56:24 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed today at ₹6469.4, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹6322.95

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price closed the day at 6469.4 - a 2.32% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6567.75 , 6676.4 , 6818.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6317.4 , 6175.7 , 6067.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:53:25 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 31.48% higher than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India's trading volume by 3 PM is 31.48% higher than yesterday, with the price at 6469.4, up by 2.32%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:38:12 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:11:31 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6468.95, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹6322.95

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 6451.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6580.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 6580.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 02:58:22 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6022.26
10 Days5892.91
20 Days5611.31
50 Days5189.58
100 Days5012.07
300 Days5043.11
15 May 2024, 02:56:05 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:54:32 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 33.55% higher than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM is 33.55% higher than the previous day, with the price at 6483.7, marking a 2.54% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:39:21 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6455.22 and 6412.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support of 6412.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 6455.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16468.03Support 16426.83
Resistance 26487.72Support 26405.32
Resistance 36509.23Support 36385.63
15 May 2024, 02:12:15 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:00:47 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6443, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹6322.95

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6443 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6221.9 and 6451.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6221.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6451.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:45:11 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.12% higher than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Polycab India by 1 PM has increased by 36.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 6442.15, showing a 1.89% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:36:26 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6529.03 and 6411.88 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6411.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6529.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16455.22Support 16412.32
Resistance 26481.38Support 26395.58
Resistance 36498.12Support 36369.42
15 May 2024, 01:11:52 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.54%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.79%

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Polycab India indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 01:06:31 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock reached a low of 6291.85 and a high of 6536.45 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:45:54 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 36.60% higher than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Polycab India as of 12 AM is 36.60% higher than the previous day, while the price is at 6421.75, showing a 1.56% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a possible sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:39:53 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 6458.78 and 6365.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 6365.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 6458.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16529.03Support 16411.88
Resistance 26591.32Support 26357.02
Resistance 36646.18Support 36294.73
15 May 2024, 12:28:43 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:23:21 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:13:07 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6480.05, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹6322.95

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 6451.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6580.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 6580.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:56:18 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -20.18% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded by 11 AM is 20.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 6527, down by 3.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:38:30 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India reached a high of 6443.75 and a low of 6350.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 6398.0 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16458.78Support 16365.28
Resistance 26498.02Support 26311.02
Resistance 36552.28Support 36271.78
15 May 2024, 11:26:29 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6440, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹6322.95

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6440 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6221.9 and 6451.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6221.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6451.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:18:50 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price rose by 1.61% to reach 6425, outperforming its peers. While ABB India is declining, other peers like Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing mixed results, with Nifty up by 0.13% and Sensex down by -0.07%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7128.9475.37.146699.03248.0253874.57
ABB India8055.85-26.1-0.328117.53805.17170710.21
Polycab India6425.0102.051.616479.953298.896526.63
CG Power & Industrial Solutions641.2532.75.37612.0329.097941.32
Hitachi Energy India10145.95361.053.699989.63739.143000.24
15 May 2024, 11:04:32 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:49:54 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.77% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 29.77% lower than yesterday, with the price at 6388, a decrease of 1.03%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:39:36 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India touched a high of 6390.0 & a low of 6306.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16398.0Support 16314.0
Resistance 26436.0Support 26268.0
Resistance 36482.0Support 36230.0
15 May 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:55:44 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach 6317.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ABB India is declining, whereas Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.24% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7021.7368.15.536699.03248.0250056.96
ABB India7990.85-91.1-1.138117.53805.17169332.81
Polycab India6317.05-5.9-0.096479.953298.894904.83
CG Power & Industrial Solutions629.220.653.39612.0329.096100.86
Hitachi Energy India10191.7406.84.169989.63739.143194.14
15 May 2024, 09:41:13 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.24%; Futures open interest increased by 0.54%

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Polycab India indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:36:23 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6341.4, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹6322.95

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6341.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6221.9 and 6451.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6221.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6451.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at 6377.85. Over the past year, the price of Polycab India shares has surged by 87.02% to 6377.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.86%
3 Months42.94%
6 Months23.22%
YTD15.29%
1 Year87.02%
15 May 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16451.0Support 16221.9
Resistance 26580.05Support 26121.85
Resistance 36680.1Support 35992.8
15 May 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:23:03 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 524 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 678 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 507 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

15 May 2024, 08:06:05 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6425.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6479.95 & 6253 yesterday to end at 6425.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

