Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at 6469.4, up 2.32% from yesterday's 6322.95

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹6437.4 and closed at ₹6425.7. The stock had a high of ₹6479.95 and a low of ₹6253. The market capitalization stood at ₹95110.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹6469.65 and the low was ₹3298.8. The BSE volume was 17500 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 24.07%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 23.70%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 22.66% and 22.01% respectively.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 28.37% and a revenue growth of 27.07% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 180394.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a 16.35% revenue growth and a 13.36% profit growth for the fourth quarter.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 16.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 2.32% to reach ₹6469.4, outperforming its peers. While ABB India's stock is declining, peers like Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing an upward trend. However, the overall market performance is slightly negative, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex decreasing by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7120.0
|466.4
|7.01
|6699.0
|3248.0
|253557.63
|ABB India
|8066.0
|-15.95
|-0.2
|8117.5
|3805.17
|170925.3
|Polycab India
|6469.4
|146.45
|2.32
|6479.95
|3298.8
|97193.68
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|641.35
|32.8
|5.39
|612.0
|329.0
|97956.59
|Hitachi Energy India
|10752.1
|967.2
|9.88
|9989.6
|3739.1
|45569.21
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock's low price for the day was ₹6291.85, while the high price reached was ₹6536.45.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Polycab India indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a possible peak or reversal in the stock in the near future.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price closed the day at ₹6469.4 - a 2.32% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6567.75 , 6676.4 , 6818.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6317.4 , 6175.7 , 6067.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India's trading volume by 3 PM is 31.48% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹6469.4, up by 2.32%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6451.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6580.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹6580.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6022.26
|10 Days
|5892.91
|20 Days
|5611.31
|50 Days
|5189.58
|100 Days
|5012.07
|300 Days
|5043.11
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM is 33.55% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹6483.7, marking a 2.54% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6455.22 and 6412.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, buying near the hourly support of 6412.32 and selling near the hourly resistance of 6455.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6468.03
|Support 1
|6426.83
|Resistance 2
|6487.72
|Support 2
|6405.32
|Resistance 3
|6509.23
|Support 3
|6385.63
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 15.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6443 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6221.9 and ₹6451.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6221.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6451.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Polycab India by 1 PM has increased by 36.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹6442.15, showing a 1.89% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6529.03 and 6411.88 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6411.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6529.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6455.22
|Support 1
|6412.32
|Resistance 2
|6481.38
|Support 2
|6395.58
|Resistance 3
|6498.12
|Support 3
|6369.42
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Polycab India indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock reached a low of ₹6291.85 and a high of ₹6536.45 on the current trading day.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Polycab India as of 12 AM is 36.60% higher than the previous day, while the price is at ₹6421.75, showing a 1.56% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a possible sustained upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 6458.78 and 6365.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 6365.28 and selling near hourly resistance at 6458.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6529.03
|Support 1
|6411.88
|Resistance 2
|6591.32
|Support 2
|6357.02
|Resistance 3
|6646.18
|Support 3
|6294.73
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6022.26
|10 Days
|5892.91
|20 Days
|5611.31
|50 Days
|5189.58
|100 Days
|5012.07
|300 Days
|5043.11
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6451.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6580.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹6580.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded by 11 AM is 20.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6527, down by 3.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India reached a high of 6443.75 and a low of 6350.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 6398.0 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6458.78
|Support 1
|6365.28
|Resistance 2
|6498.02
|Support 2
|6311.02
|Resistance 3
|6552.28
|Support 3
|6271.78
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6440 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6221.9 and ₹6451.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6221.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6451.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price rose by 1.61% to reach ₹6425, outperforming its peers. While ABB India is declining, other peers like Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing mixed results, with Nifty up by 0.13% and Sensex down by -0.07%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7128.9
|475.3
|7.14
|6699.0
|3248.0
|253874.57
|ABB India
|8055.85
|-26.1
|-0.32
|8117.5
|3805.17
|170710.21
|Polycab India
|6425.0
|102.05
|1.61
|6479.95
|3298.8
|96526.63
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|641.25
|32.7
|5.37
|612.0
|329.0
|97941.32
|Hitachi Energy India
|10145.95
|361.05
|3.69
|9989.6
|3739.1
|43000.24
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 15.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 29.77% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹6388, a decrease of 1.03%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India touched a high of 6390.0 & a low of 6306.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6398.0
|Support 1
|6314.0
|Resistance 2
|6436.0
|Support 2
|6268.0
|Resistance 3
|6482.0
|Support 3
|6230.0
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 0.09% to reach ₹6317.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ABB India is declining, whereas Siemens, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.24% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7021.7
|368.1
|5.53
|6699.0
|3248.0
|250056.96
|ABB India
|7990.85
|-91.1
|-1.13
|8117.5
|3805.17
|169332.81
|Polycab India
|6317.05
|-5.9
|-0.09
|6479.95
|3298.8
|94904.83
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|629.2
|20.65
|3.39
|612.0
|329.0
|96100.86
|Hitachi Energy India
|10191.7
|406.8
|4.16
|9989.6
|3739.1
|43194.14
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Polycab India indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at ₹6341.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6221.9 and ₹6451.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6221.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6451.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹6377.85. Over the past year, the price of Polycab India shares has surged by 87.02% to ₹6377.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.86%
|3 Months
|42.94%
|6 Months
|23.22%
|YTD
|15.29%
|1 Year
|87.02%
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6451.0
|Support 1
|6221.9
|Resistance 2
|6580.05
|Support 2
|6121.85
|Resistance 3
|6680.1
|Support 3
|5992.8
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 14.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 507 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6479.95 & ₹6253 yesterday to end at ₹6425.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!