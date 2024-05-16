Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at 6475, up 0.1% from yesterday's 6468.55
Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at ₹6475, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹6468.55

16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 6468.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6475 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Highlights Premium
Polycab India Share Price Highlights

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at 6439.85 and closed at 6322.95. The stock's high was 6536.45 and the low was 6291.85. The market capitalization was 97204.65 crore with a 52-week high of 6479.95 and a 52-week low of 3298.8. The BSE trading volume for Polycab India was 18372 shares.

16 May 2024, 08:02:11 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:30:07 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 24.07%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 23.70%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current fiscal year to be 22.66% and 22.01% for the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:05:27 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 28.37% and a revenue growth of 27.07% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company achieved a revenue of 180394.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 16.35% and a profit growth of 13.36% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:30:04 PM IST

16 May 2024, 06:08:57 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach 6472.9. Meanwhile, its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Siemens and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas ABB India and Hitachi Energy India are showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7079.7-40.3-0.577243.63248.0252122.46
ABB India8308.9226.752.818132.053805.17176072.55
Polycab India6472.94.350.076536.453298.897246.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions629.85-11.5-1.79649.7329.096200.14
Hitachi Energy India11251.85499.754.6510850.03739.147687.23
16 May 2024, 05:30:02 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock's today's low price is 6420.25 and the high price is 6530.4.

16 May 2024, 04:31:22 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.56%

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Polycab India indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:48:00 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed today at ₹6475, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹6468.55

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price closed the day at 6475 - a 0.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6567.75 , 6676.4 , 6818.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6317.4 , 6175.7 , 6067.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:32:14 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:20:26 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6474, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹6468.55

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6474 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6317.4 and 6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:57:15 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6125.45
10 Days5961.84
20 Days5663.59
50 Days5221.59
100 Days5019.23
300 Days5053.28
16 May 2024, 02:57:14 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:50:48 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -49.47% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM is 49.47% lower than yesterday, with the price at 6452.15, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:40:01 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6476.47 and 6432.27 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support of 6432.27 and selling when it reaches the hourly resistance of 6476.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16482.97Support 16448.72
Resistance 26495.93Support 26427.43
Resistance 36517.22Support 36414.47
16 May 2024, 02:14:25 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:12:00 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6465.75, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹6468.55

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6465.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6317.4 and 6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:55:00 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -50.55% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded until 1 PM is down by 50.55% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 6444.9, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:36:38 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India's stock reached a high of 6487.7 and a low of 6443.5 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 6451.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 6426.45 and 6404.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16476.47Support 16432.27
Resistance 26504.18Support 26415.78
Resistance 36520.67Support 36388.07
16 May 2024, 01:17:17 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.43%

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:07:03 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock of Polycab India reached a high of 6530.4 and a low of 6420.25 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:52:54 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.25% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Polycab India as of 12 AM is 49.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 6474.25, down by 0.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:33:04 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6486.05 and 6422.8 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 6422.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 6486.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16498.9Support 16451.75
Resistance 26520.75Support 26426.45
Resistance 36546.05Support 36404.6
16 May 2024, 12:26:33 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6125.45
10 Days5961.84
20 Days5663.59
50 Days5221.59
100 Days5019.23
300 Days5053.28
16 May 2024, 12:10:08 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6486, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹6468.55

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6486 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6317.4 and 6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:54:09 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.92% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Polycab India until 11 AM is 8.92% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 6457.1, down by 0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:37:54 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6514.8 and 6437.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6437.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6514.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16486.05Support 16422.8
Resistance 26520.5Support 26394.0
Resistance 36549.3Support 36359.55
16 May 2024, 11:24:28 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6438.3, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹6468.55

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6438.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6317.4 and 6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:12:27 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price rose by 0.13% to reach 6477, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas Siemens, ABB India, and Hitachi Energy India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7161.841.80.597243.63248.0255046.21
ABB India8306.6224.452.788132.053805.17176023.81
Polycab India6477.08.450.136536.453298.897307.86
CG Power & Industrial Solutions627.5-13.85-2.16649.7329.095841.21
Hitachi Energy India11644.95892.858.310850.03739.149353.25
16 May 2024, 11:08:15 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:51:24 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 31.96% higher than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Polycab India until 10 AM today was 31.96% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 6472.35, up by 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:40:38 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India touched a high of 6498.4 & a low of 6421.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16514.8Support 16437.4
Resistance 26545.3Support 26390.5
Resistance 36592.2Support 36360.0
16 May 2024, 10:16:30 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:53:47 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price decreased by 0.19% to reach 6456.1. Among its peers, CG Power & Industrial Solutions is declining, whereas Siemens, ABB India, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7177.9557.950.817243.63248.0255621.34
ABB India8245.6163.452.028132.053805.17174731.17
Polycab India6456.1-12.45-0.196536.453298.896993.86
CG Power & Industrial Solutions637.75-3.6-0.56649.7329.097406.75
Hitachi Energy India11288.1536.04.9910850.03739.147840.86
16 May 2024, 09:41:20 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Polycab India indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 09:40:15 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6463.95, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹6468.55

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6463.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6317.4 and 6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:26:44 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has decreased by -0.18% and is currently trading at 6457.05. Over the past year, Polycab India's share price has increased by 88.74% to 6457.05. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.21%
3 Months46.11%
6 Months26.05%
YTD17.9%
1 Year88.74%
16 May 2024, 08:52:37 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16567.75Support 16317.4
Resistance 26676.4Support 26175.7
Resistance 36818.1Support 36067.05
16 May 2024, 08:38:15 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 16.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
16 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 689 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 685 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 671 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

16 May 2024, 08:05:16 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6322.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6536.45 & 6291.85 yesterday to end at 6322.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

