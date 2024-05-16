Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at 6475, up 0.1% from yesterday's 6468.55

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Polycab India opened at ₹6439.85 and closed at ₹6322.95. The stock's high was ₹6536.45 and the low was ₹6291.85. The market capitalization was ₹97204.65 crore with a 52-week high of ₹6479.95 and a 52-week low of ₹3298.8. The BSE trading volume for Polycab India was 18372 shares.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 24.07%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 23.70%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current fiscal year to be 22.66% and 22.01% for the upcoming fiscal year.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 28.37% and a revenue growth of 27.07% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company achieved a revenue of 180394.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 16.35% and a profit growth of 13.36% in the fourth quarter.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 16.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach ₹6472.9. Meanwhile, its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Siemens and CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas ABB India and Hitachi Energy India are showing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7079.7
|-40.3
|-0.57
|7243.6
|3248.0
|252122.46
|ABB India
|8308.9
|226.75
|2.81
|8132.05
|3805.17
|176072.55
|Polycab India
|6472.9
|4.35
|0.07
|6536.45
|3298.8
|97246.26
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|629.85
|-11.5
|-1.79
|649.7
|329.0
|96200.14
|Hitachi Energy India
|11251.85
|499.75
|4.65
|10850.0
|3739.1
|47687.23
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock's today's low price is ₹6420.25 and the high price is ₹6530.4.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Polycab India indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price closed the day at ₹6475 - a 0.1% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6567.75 , 6676.4 , 6818.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6317.4 , 6175.7 , 6067.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6474 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6317.4 and ₹6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6125.45
|10 Days
|5961.84
|20 Days
|5663.59
|50 Days
|5221.59
|100 Days
|5019.23
|300 Days
|5053.28
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM is 49.47% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹6452.15, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6476.47 and 6432.27 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support of 6432.27 and selling when it reaches the hourly resistance of 6476.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6482.97
|Support 1
|6448.72
|Resistance 2
|6495.93
|Support 2
|6427.43
|Resistance 3
|6517.22
|Support 3
|6414.47
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6465.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6317.4 and ₹6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded until 1 PM is down by 50.55% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6444.9, a decrease of 0.37%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India's stock reached a high of 6487.7 and a low of 6443.5 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 6451.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 6426.45 and 6404.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6476.47
|Support 1
|6432.27
|Resistance 2
|6504.18
|Support 2
|6415.78
|Resistance 3
|6520.67
|Support 3
|6388.07
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock of Polycab India reached a high of ₹6530.4 and a low of ₹6420.25 on the current trading day.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Polycab India as of 12 AM is 49.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6474.25, down by 0.09%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 6486.05 and 6422.8 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 6422.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 6486.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6498.9
|Support 1
|6451.75
|Resistance 2
|6520.75
|Support 2
|6426.45
|Resistance 3
|6546.05
|Support 3
|6404.6
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6125.45
|10 Days
|5961.84
|20 Days
|5663.59
|50 Days
|5221.59
|100 Days
|5019.23
|300 Days
|5053.28
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at ₹6486 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6317.4 and ₹6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Polycab India until 11 AM is 8.92% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹6457.1, down by 0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6514.8 and 6437.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6437.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6514.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6486.05
|Support 1
|6422.8
|Resistance 2
|6520.5
|Support 2
|6394.0
|Resistance 3
|6549.3
|Support 3
|6359.55
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6438.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6317.4 and ₹6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price rose by 0.13% to reach ₹6477, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. CG Power & Industrial Solutions are declining, whereas Siemens, ABB India, and Hitachi Energy India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7161.8
|41.8
|0.59
|7243.6
|3248.0
|255046.21
|ABB India
|8306.6
|224.45
|2.78
|8132.05
|3805.17
|176023.81
|Polycab India
|6477.0
|8.45
|0.13
|6536.45
|3298.8
|97307.86
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|627.5
|-13.85
|-2.16
|649.7
|329.0
|95841.21
|Hitachi Energy India
|11644.95
|892.85
|8.3
|10850.0
|3739.1
|49353.25
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Polycab India until 10 AM today was 31.96% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹6472.35, up by 0.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India touched a high of 6498.4 & a low of 6421.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6514.8
|Support 1
|6437.4
|Resistance 2
|6545.3
|Support 2
|6390.5
|Resistance 3
|6592.2
|Support 3
|6360.0
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price decreased by 0.19% to reach ₹6456.1. Among its peers, CG Power & Industrial Solutions is declining, whereas Siemens, ABB India, and Hitachi Energy India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7177.95
|57.95
|0.81
|7243.6
|3248.0
|255621.34
|ABB India
|8245.6
|163.45
|2.02
|8132.05
|3805.17
|174731.17
|Polycab India
|6456.1
|-12.45
|-0.19
|6536.45
|3298.8
|96993.86
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|637.75
|-3.6
|-0.56
|649.7
|329.0
|97406.75
|Hitachi Energy India
|11288.1
|536.0
|4.99
|10850.0
|3739.1
|47840.86
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Polycab India indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at ₹6463.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6317.4 and ₹6567.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6317.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6567.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has decreased by -0.18% and is currently trading at ₹6457.05. Over the past year, Polycab India's share price has increased by 88.74% to ₹6457.05. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.21%
|3 Months
|46.11%
|6 Months
|26.05%
|YTD
|17.9%
|1 Year
|88.74%
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6567.75
|Support 1
|6317.4
|Resistance 2
|6676.4
|Support 2
|6175.7
|Resistance 3
|6818.1
|Support 3
|6067.05
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 671 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6536.45 & ₹6291.85 yesterday to end at ₹6322.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
