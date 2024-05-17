Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at ₹6481.8, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹6472.9

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹6499.95 and closed at ₹6468.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹6530.4, while the low was ₹6420.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹97257.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹6536.45 and ₹3298.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23617 shares traded.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's return on equity (ROE) was 24.07% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 23.70%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 22.66% and 22.01%, respectively.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 28.37% and a revenue growth of 27.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 180394.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 16.35% and a profit growth of 13.36% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.14% to reach ₹6481.8, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. While Hitachi Energy India's stock price declined, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movements, with increases of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ABB India
|8385.0
|76.1
|0.92
|8375.0
|3805.17
|177685.18
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|654.4
|24.55
|3.9
|649.7
|329.0
|99949.78
|Polycab India
|6481.8
|8.9
|0.14
|6536.45
|3298.8
|97379.97
|Hitachi Energy India
|11073.05
|-178.8
|-1.59
|12367.9
|3739.1
|46929.45
|Exide Industries
|476.2
|3.3
|0.7
|485.0
|187.35
|40477.0
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock reached a low of ₹6451.45 and a high of ₹6542.2 on the current trading day.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed today at ₹6481.8, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹6472.9
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price closed the day at ₹6481.8 - a 0.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6536.93 , 6585.82 , 6628.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6445.13 , 6402.22 , 6353.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -11.42% lower than yesterday
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded until 3 PM is 11.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹6481.8, showing a decrease of 0.14%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6493.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹6472.9
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6493.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6418.88 and ₹6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6504.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹6472.9
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6504.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6418.88 and ₹6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -19.02% lower than yesterday
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded by 1 PM is 19.02% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹6498.9, down by 0.4%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6473.05, up 0% from yesterday's ₹6472.9
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at ₹6473.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6418.88 and ₹6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6490.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹6472.9
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6490.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6418.88 and ₹6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹6503.60. Over the past year, Polycab India shares have seen a significant gain of 88.22%, reaching ₹6503.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.49%
|3 Months
|38.63%
|6 Months
|22.8%
|YTD
|17.97%
|1 Year
|88.22%
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6530.63
|Support 1
|6418.88
|Resistance 2
|6587.07
|Support 2
|6363.57
|Resistance 3
|6642.38
|Support 3
|6307.13
