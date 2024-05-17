Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India closed today at 6481.8, up 0.14% from yesterday's 6472.9

51 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 6472.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6481.8 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Highlights

Polycab India Share Price Highlights : Polycab India's stock opened at 6499.95 and closed at 6468.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 6530.4, while the low was 6420.25. The market capitalization stood at 97257.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 6536.45 and 3298.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23617 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:37 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's return on equity (ROE) was 24.07% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 23.70%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 22.66% and 22.01%, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 28.37% and a revenue growth of 27.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue is 180394.40 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 16.35% and a profit growth of 13.36% in the upcoming quarter 4.

17 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 16.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.14% to reach 6481.8, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. While Hitachi Energy India's stock price declined, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries saw gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movements, with increases of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India8385.076.10.928375.03805.17177685.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions654.424.553.9649.7329.099949.78
Polycab India6481.88.90.146536.453298.897379.97
Hitachi Energy India11073.05-178.8-1.5912367.93739.146929.45
Exide Industries476.23.30.7485.0187.3540477.0
17 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock reached a low of 6451.45 and a high of 6542.2 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:36 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.26%

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Polycab India, indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed today at ₹6481.8, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹6472.9

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price closed the day at 6481.8 - a 0.14% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6536.93 , 6585.82 , 6628.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6445.13 , 6402.22 , 6353.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -11.42% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded until 3 PM is 11.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 6481.8, showing a decrease of 0.14%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6493.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹6472.9

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6493.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6418.88 and 6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6234.48
10 Days6042.04
20 Days5724.05
50 Days5256.62
100 Days5027.11
300 Days5062.14
17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:54 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -14.95% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Polycab India by 2 PM is 14.95% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 6491.4, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price trend with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:41 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India reached a peak of 6508.6 and a low of 6485.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 6499.32 (Resistance level 1), showing bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16508.05Support 16485.1
Resistance 26519.8Support 26473.9
Resistance 36531.0Support 36462.15
17 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 16.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6504.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹6472.9

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6504.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6418.88 and 6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -19.02% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded by 1 PM is 19.02% lower than yesterday, with the price at 6498.9, down by 0.4%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India reached a peak of 6498.8 and a low of 6475.65 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 6491.1 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16499.32Support 16476.17
Resistance 26510.63Support 26464.33
Resistance 36522.47Support 36453.02
17 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock's high for the day was 6542.2, while the low was 6451.45.

17 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.56% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for Polycab India until 12 AM is 20.56% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 6482.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6507.48 and 6447.93 in the past hour. Traders could consider utilizing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6447.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6507.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16491.1Support 16466.1
Resistance 26500.55Support 26450.55
Resistance 36516.1Support 36441.1
17 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6234.48
10 Days6042.04
20 Days5724.05
50 Days5256.62
100 Days5027.11
300 Days5062.14
17 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6473.05, up 0% from yesterday's ₹6472.9

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6473.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6418.88 and 6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:55 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.38% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Polycab India traded is 18.38% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 6465.85, a decrease of 0.11%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6530.33 and 6469.73 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 6469.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6530.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16507.48Support 16447.93
Resistance 26539.02Support 26419.92
Resistance 36567.03Support 36388.38
17 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6490.45, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹6472.9

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6490.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6418.88 and 6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price rose by 0.41% to reach 6499.6, with its peer companies showing mixed performance. While Hitachi Energy India is declining, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India8324.015.10.188375.03805.17176392.54
CG Power & Industrial Solutions658.728.854.58649.7329.0100606.54
Polycab India6499.626.70.416536.453298.897647.39
Hitachi Energy India11160.0-91.85-0.8212367.93739.147297.95
Exide Industries476.853.950.84485.0187.3540532.25
17 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 16.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.33% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 32.33% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 6491, a decrease of 0.28%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential uptrend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India touched a high of 6542.2 & a low of 6481.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16530.33Support 16469.73
Resistance 26566.57Support 26445.37
Resistance 36590.93Support 36409.13
17 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Polycab India increased by 0.55% today, reaching 6508.45, while its counterparts showed mixed performance. Hitachi Energy India is declining, whereas ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India8343.4534.550.428375.03805.17176804.7
CG Power & Industrial Solutions659.2529.44.67649.7329.0100690.55
Polycab India6508.4535.550.556536.453298.897780.35
Hitachi Energy India11157.9-93.95-0.8312367.93739.147289.05
Exide Industries481.558.651.83485.0187.3540931.75
17 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.48%

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6506.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹6472.9

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6506.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6418.88 and 6530.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6418.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6530.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 6503.60. Over the past year, Polycab India shares have seen a significant gain of 88.22%, reaching 6503.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.49%
3 Months38.63%
6 Months22.8%
YTD17.97%
1 Year88.22%
17 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16530.63Support 16418.88
Resistance 26587.07Support 26363.57
Resistance 36642.38Support 36307.13
17 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 16.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
17 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 367 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 686 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 343 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

17 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6468.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6530.4 & 6420.25 yesterday to end at 6468.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.