Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today
LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 6624.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6675 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock price opened and closed at 6624.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 6624.95 and a low of 6504 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 98,767.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 7330, and the 52-week low was 3812.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6216 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's stock price reached a peak of 6710.0 and a low of 6600.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 6625.65 and 6655.8, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16725.85Support 16616.7
Resistance 26772.5Support 26554.2
Resistance 36835.0Support 36507.55
18 Jul 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Jul 2024, 12:22:49 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6566.00
10 Days6583.48
20 Days6782.34
50 Days6685.30
100 Days5898.69
300 Days5461.36
18 Jul 2024, 12:18:07 PM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6675, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹6624.95

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6675 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6586.08 and 6695.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6586.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6695.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 11:51:01 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -32.30% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded until 11 AM is 32.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 6665.15, a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

18 Jul 2024, 11:38:56 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India reached a peak of 6604.25 and a trough of 6522.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 6604.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16625.65Support 16543.95
Resistance 26655.8Support 26492.4
Resistance 36707.35Support 36462.25
18 Jul 2024, 11:20:11 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6624.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6624.95 & 6504 yesterday to end at 6568.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

