Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock price opened and closed at ₹6624.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹6624.95 and a low of ₹6504 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,767.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹7330, and the 52-week low was ₹3812.35. The BSE volume for the day was 6216 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's stock price reached a peak of 6710.0 and a low of 6600.85 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 6625.65 and 6655.8, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6725.85
|Support 1
|6616.7
|Resistance 2
|6772.5
|Support 2
|6554.2
|Resistance 3
|6835.0
|Support 3
|6507.55
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6566.00
|10 Days
|6583.48
|20 Days
|6782.34
|50 Days
|6685.30
|100 Days
|5898.69
|300 Days
|5461.36
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6675 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6586.08 and ₹6695.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6586.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6695.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded until 11 AM is 32.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹6665.15, a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India reached a peak of 6604.25 and a trough of 6522.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 6604.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6625.65
|Support 1
|6543.95
|Resistance 2
|6655.8
|Support 2
|6492.4
|Resistance 3
|6707.35
|Support 3
|6462.25
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6624.95 & ₹6504 yesterday to end at ₹6568.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.