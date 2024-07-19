Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 6624.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6550.25 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened and closed at 6624.95, with a high of 6710 and a low of 6499.15 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 98,490.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 7330 and a 52-week low of 3812.35. The BSE volume for the day was 38,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 7000.0, 6.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8420.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8788
    Buy8888
    Hold7764
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
19 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 1546 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1071 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1507 k & BSE volume was 38 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6624.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6710 & 6499.15 yesterday to end at 6550.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

