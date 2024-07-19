Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened and closed at ₹6624.95, with a high of ₹6710 and a low of ₹6499.15 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,490.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7330 and a 52-week low of ₹3812.35. The BSE volume for the day was 38,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹7000.0, 6.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8420.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|7
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1507 k & BSE volume was 38 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6710 & ₹6499.15 yesterday to end at ₹6550.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.