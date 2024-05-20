Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹6530, reached a high of ₹6530, and a low of ₹6470.45 before closing at ₹6487.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹97,578.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹6542.2, while the 52-week low was ₹3298.8. A total of 1060 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price has increased by 0.1% to reach ₹6494.25, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts like Siemens, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Siemens
|7205.0
|17.3
|0.24
|7249.15
|3248.0
|256584.65
|ABB India
|8393.3
|17.75
|0.21
|8403.65
|3805.17
|177861.06
|Polycab India
|6494.25
|6.6
|0.1
|6542.2
|3298.8
|97567.01
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|664.0
|9.6
|1.47
|669.05
|329.0
|101416.04
|Hitachi Energy India
|11200.15
|127.1
|1.15
|12367.9
|3739.1
|47468.12
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6494.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹6487.65
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6494.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6445.13 and ₹6536.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6445.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6536.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹6494.25. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 90.61% to ₹6494.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.45%
|3 Months
|36.19%
|6 Months
|22.75%
|YTD
|18.34%
|1 Year
|90.61%
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6536.93
|Support 1
|6445.13
|Resistance 2
|6585.82
|Support 2
|6402.22
|Resistance 3
|6628.73
|Support 3
|6353.33
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 367 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 686 k
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 343 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6487.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6530 & ₹6470.45 yesterday to end at ₹6487.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!