Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 6487.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6494.25 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened at 6530, reached a high of 6530, and a low of 6470.45 before closing at 6487.65. The market capitalization stood at 97,578.03 crore. The 52-week high was 6542.2, while the 52-week low was 3298.8. A total of 1060 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price has increased by 0.1% to reach 6494.25, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts like Siemens, ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Hitachi Energy India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Siemens7205.017.30.247249.153248.0256584.65
ABB India8393.317.750.218403.653805.17177861.06
Polycab India6494.256.60.16542.23298.897567.01
CG Power & Industrial Solutions664.09.61.47669.05329.0101416.04
Hitachi Energy India11200.15127.11.1512367.93739.147468.12
20 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Polycab India indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

20 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6494.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹6487.65

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6494.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6445.13 and 6536.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6445.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6536.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 6494.25. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have surged by 90.61% to 6494.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.45%
3 Months36.19%
6 Months22.75%
YTD18.34%
1 Year90.61%
20 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16536.93Support 16445.13
Resistance 26585.82Support 26402.22
Resistance 36628.73Support 36353.33
20 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 367 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 686 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 343 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

20 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6487.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6530 & 6470.45 yesterday to end at 6487.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

