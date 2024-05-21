Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 6495.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6574.65 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock price opened at 6530 and closed at 6487.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 6530 and the low was 6470.45. The market capitalization stood at 97578.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were 6542.2 and 3298.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:42:24 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:34:35 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6574.65, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹6495.55

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 6532.48 & second resistance of 6568.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6599.43. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6599.43 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:22:39 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 1.05% today, reaching 6563.95. Over the past year, Polycab India shares have gained 88.79%, also reaching 6563.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.02%
3 Months36.14%
6 Months22.85%
YTD18.44%
1 Year88.79%
21 May 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16532.48Support 16465.53
Resistance 26568.72Support 26434.82
Resistance 36599.43Support 36398.58
21 May 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 16.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy8888
    Hold5444
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 29 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 660 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 k & BSE volume was .

21 May 2024, 08:05:20 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6487.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6530 & 6470.45 yesterday to end at 6487.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

