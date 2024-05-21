Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock price opened at ₹6530 and closed at ₹6487.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹6530 and the low was ₹6470.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹97578.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹6542.2 and ₹3298.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1060 shares.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6532.48 & second resistance of ₹6568.72 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6599.43. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6599.43 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 1.05% today, reaching ₹6563.95. Over the past year, Polycab India shares have gained 88.79%, also reaching ₹6563.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.02%
|3 Months
|36.14%
|6 Months
|22.85%
|YTD
|18.44%
|1 Year
|88.79%
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6532.48
|Support 1
|6465.53
|Resistance 2
|6568.72
|Support 2
|6434.82
|Resistance 3
|6599.43
|Support 3
|6398.58
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 16.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 k & BSE volume was .
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6530 & ₹6470.45 yesterday to end at ₹6487.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
