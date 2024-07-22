Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹6520 and closed at ₹6550.25. The high for the day was ₹6520 and the low was ₹6260. The market capitalization stands at 95708.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹7330 and ₹3812.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was at 61215 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6474.63
|Support 1
|6207.28
|Resistance 2
|6633.42
|Support 2
|6098.72
|Resistance 3
|6741.98
|Support 3
|5939.93
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹6989.0, 9.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8290.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|7
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|7
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1038 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6520 & ₹6260 yesterday to end at ₹6365.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.