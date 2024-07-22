Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -2.83 %. The stock closed at 6550.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6365.2 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened at 6520 and closed at 6550.25. The high for the day was 6520 and the low was 6260. The market capitalization stands at 95708.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are 7330 and 3812.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was at 61215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16474.63Support 16207.28
Resistance 26633.42Support 26098.72
Resistance 36741.98Support 35939.93
22 Jul 2024, 08:36 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 6989.0, 9.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8290.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9788
    Buy8888
    Hold6764
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
22 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 1099 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1115 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1038 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6550.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6520 & 6260 yesterday to end at 6365.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.