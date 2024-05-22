Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Polycab India opened at ₹6532.7 and closed at ₹6495.55. The stock had a high of ₹6843.8 and a low of ₹6500.05. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹100,633.42 crore. The 52-week high was ₹6542.2, and the 52-week low was ₹3298.8. The BSE volume for the day was 34,611 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India reached a peak of 6607.6 and a bottom of 6562.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 6577.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 6557.42 and 6526.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6603.93
|Support 1
|6558.33
|Resistance 2
|6628.57
|Support 2
|6537.37
|Resistance 3
|6649.53
|Support 3
|6512.73
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock's low price for the day was ₹6575, while the high price reached was ₹6762.95.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded until 12 AM is 69.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹6599, a decrease of 1.41%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's stock price reached a high of 6640.65 and a low of 6588.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 6605.42 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 6584.78 and 6543.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6629.88
|Support 1
|6577.98
|Resistance 2
|6661.22
|Support 2
|6557.42
|Resistance 3
|6681.78
|Support 3
|6526.08
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6449.52
|10 Days
|6235.89
|20 Days
|5903.80
|50 Days
|5358.42
|100 Days
|5051.62
|300 Days
|5089.81
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at ₹6603.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6514.72 and ₹6858.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6514.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6858.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded by 11 AM is down by 69.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6626.25, reflecting a 1% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6667.5 and 6598.25 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6598.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6667.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6667.32
|Support 1
|6605.42
|Resistance 2
|6708.58
|Support 2
|6584.78
|Resistance 3
|6729.22
|Support 3
|6543.52
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at ₹6641.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6514.72 and ₹6858.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6514.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6858.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 0.72% to reach ₹6645, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ABB India, Hitachi Energy India, and Exide Industries are all declining, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.08%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ABB India
|8439.0
|-132.35
|-1.54
|8600.0
|3805.17
|178829.48
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|653.45
|10.9
|1.7
|669.05
|339.2
|99804.69
|Polycab India
|6645.0
|-48.5
|-0.72
|6843.8
|3364.8
|99831.82
|Hitachi Energy India
|10592.45
|-251.45
|-2.32
|12367.9
|3741.0
|44892.58
|Exide Industries
|471.3
|-3.35
|-0.71
|489.8
|200.15
|40060.5
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 18.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 50.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6669.95, down by 0.35%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustained upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India touched a high of 6659.25 & a low of 6590.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6667.5
|Support 1
|6598.25
|Resistance 2
|6698.0
|Support 2
|6559.5
|Resistance 3
|6736.75
|Support 3
|6529.0
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 0.76% to reach ₹6642.9, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are seeing declines, whereas Hitachi Energy India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ABB India
|8485.65
|-85.7
|-1.0
|8600.0
|3805.17
|179818.03
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|637.9
|-4.65
|-0.72
|669.05
|339.2
|97429.66
|Polycab India
|6642.9
|-50.6
|-0.76
|6843.8
|3364.8
|99800.27
|Hitachi Energy India
|11274.7
|430.8
|3.97
|12367.9
|3741.0
|47784.07
|Exide Industries
|470.15
|-4.5
|-0.95
|489.8
|200.15
|39962.75
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a possible weakening of the current bearish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock finding a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at ₹6615 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6514.72 and ₹6858.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6514.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6858.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has decreased by -0.64% and is currently trading at ₹6650.75. Over the past year, Polycab India shares have gained 95.07% to reach ₹6650.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.85%
|3 Months
|39.73%
|6 Months
|25.95%
|YTD
|22.04%
|1 Year
|95.07%
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6859.93
|Support 1
|6516.48
|Resistance 2
|7023.67
|Support 2
|6336.77
|Resistance 3
|7203.38
|Support 3
|6173.03
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 18.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 957 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6843.8 & ₹6500.05 yesterday to end at ₹6495.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!