Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
30 min read . 01:38 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 6693.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6603.35 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Polycab India opened at 6532.7 and closed at 6495.55. The stock had a high of 6843.8 and a low of 6500.05. The market capitalization was recorded at 100,633.42 crore. The 52-week high was 6542.2, and the 52-week low was 3298.8. The BSE volume for the day was 34,611 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India reached a peak of 6607.6 and a bottom of 6562.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 6577.98 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 6557.42 and 6526.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16603.93Support 16558.33
Resistance 26628.57Support 26537.37
Resistance 36649.53Support 36512.73
22 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -3.37%

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India stock's low price for the day was 6575, while the high price reached was 6762.95.

22 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -69.14% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded until 12 AM is 69.14% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 6599, a decrease of 1.41%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India's stock price reached a high of 6640.65 and a low of 6588.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 6605.42 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 6584.78 and 6543.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16629.88Support 16577.98
Resistance 26661.22Support 26557.42
Resistance 36681.78Support 36526.08
22 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6449.52
10 Days6235.89
20 Days5903.80
50 Days5358.42
100 Days5051.62
300 Days5089.81
22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6603.35, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹6693.5

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6603.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6514.72 and 6858.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6514.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6858.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -69.18% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The volume of Polycab India traded by 11 AM is down by 69.18% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 6626.25, reflecting a 1% decrease. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6667.5 and 6598.25 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6598.25 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6667.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16667.32Support 16605.42
Resistance 26708.58Support 26584.78
Resistance 36729.22Support 36543.52
22 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India trading at ₹6641.6, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹6693.5

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India share price is at 6641.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6514.72 and 6858.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6514.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6858.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 0.72% to reach 6645, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ABB India, Hitachi Energy India, and Exide Industries are all declining, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions are showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India8439.0-132.35-1.548600.03805.17178829.48
CG Power & Industrial Solutions653.4510.91.7669.05339.299804.69
Polycab India6645.0-48.5-0.726843.83364.899831.82
Hitachi Energy India10592.45-251.45-2.3212367.93741.044892.58
Exide Industries471.3-3.35-0.71489.8200.1540060.5
22 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 18.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy8888
    Hold5444
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -50.80% lower than yesterday

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Polycab India traded until 10 AM is 50.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 6669.95, down by 0.35%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustained upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India touched a high of 6659.25 & a low of 6590.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16667.5Support 16598.25
Resistance 26698.0Support 26559.5
Resistance 36736.75Support 36529.0
22 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Polycab India's stock price dropped by 0.76% to reach 6642.9, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, and Exide Industries are seeing declines, whereas Hitachi Energy India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.08% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India8485.65-85.7-1.08600.03805.17179818.03
CG Power & Industrial Solutions637.9-4.65-0.72669.05339.297429.66
Polycab India6642.9-50.6-0.766843.83364.899800.27
Hitachi Energy India11274.7430.83.9712367.93741.047784.07
Exide Industries470.15-4.5-0.95489.8200.1539962.75
22 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a possible weakening of the current bearish trend. This could potentially lead to the stock finding a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6615, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹6693.5

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6615 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6514.72 and 6858.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6514.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6858.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has decreased by -0.64% and is currently trading at 6650.75. Over the past year, Polycab India shares have gained 95.07% to reach 6650.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.85%
3 Months39.73%
6 Months25.95%
YTD22.04%
1 Year95.07%
22 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16859.93Support 16516.48
Resistance 27023.67Support 26336.77
Resistance 37203.38Support 36173.03
22 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 18.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy8888
    Hold5444
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 693 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 957 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

22 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6495.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6843.8 & 6500.05 yesterday to end at 6495.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

