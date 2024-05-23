Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares rise on positive trading day

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock on the last day opened at ₹6756.85, reached a high of ₹6762.95, and a low of ₹6527.25 before closing at ₹6693.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,742.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹6843.8, while the low was ₹3364.8. The BSE volume for the day was 20,142 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6709.25, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹6564.25
Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at ₹6709.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6466.57 and ₹6714.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6466.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6714.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at ₹6668.25. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have gained 94.43% to reach ₹6668.25, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|36.13%
|6 Months
|23.5%
|YTD
|19.63%
|1 Year
|94.43%
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6714.57
|Support 1
|6466.57
|Resistance 2
|6870.28
|Support 2
|6374.28
|Resistance 3
|6962.57
|Support 3
|6218.57
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 17.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 693 k
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 957 k & BSE volume was 34 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6693.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6762.95 & ₹6527.25 yesterday to end at ₹6693.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend