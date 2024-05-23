Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares rise on positive trading day

09:37 AM IST

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 6564.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6709.25 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.