Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 6564.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6709.25 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock on the last day opened at 6756.85, reached a high of 6762.95, and a low of 6527.25 before closing at 6693.5. The market capitalization stood at 98,742.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 6843.8, while the low was 3364.8. The BSE volume for the day was 20,142 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India trading at ₹6709.25, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹6564.25

Polycab India Share Price Live Updates: Polycab India share price is at 6709.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6466.57 and 6714.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6466.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6714.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Polycab India has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at 6668.25. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have gained 94.43% to reach 6668.25, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months36.13%
6 Months23.5%
YTD19.63%
1 Year94.43%
23 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16714.57Support 16466.57
Resistance 26870.28Support 26374.28
Resistance 36962.57Support 36218.57
23 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 17.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy8888
    Hold5444
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 991 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 693 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 957 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6693.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6762.95 & 6527.25 yesterday to end at 6693.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

