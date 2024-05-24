Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 6564.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6641.5 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Polycab India's open price was 6571.9, close price was 6564.25, with a high of 6737.65 and a low of 6571.9. The market capitalization was at 99790.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 6843.8 and a 52-week low of 3364.8. The BSE volume for the day was 23213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 18.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy8888
    Hold5444
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell2222
24 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 499 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 689 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 476 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

24 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6564.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6737.65 & 6571.9 yesterday to end at 6564.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

