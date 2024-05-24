Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Polycab India's open price was ₹6571.9, close price was ₹6564.25, with a high of ₹6737.65 and a low of ₹6571.9. The market capitalization was at ₹99790.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹6843.8 and a 52-week low of ₹3364.8. The BSE volume for the day was 23213 shares.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 18.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 476 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6737.65 & ₹6571.9 yesterday to end at ₹6564.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend