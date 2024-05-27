Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 6641.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6675.35 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened at 6641.9 and closed at 6641.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 6740 and the low was 6640. The market capitalization stood at 100299.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 6843.8 and a 52-week low of 3364.8. The BSE volume for the day was 8106 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16738.12Support 16631.72
Resistance 26792.98Support 26580.18
Resistance 36844.52Support 36525.32
27 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 18.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy8888
    Hold5544
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2222
27 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 499 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 689 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 476 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

27 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6641.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6740 & 6640 yesterday to end at 6641.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

