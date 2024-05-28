Hello User
Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 2.45 %. The stock closed at 6683.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6846.6 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : Polycab India's stock opened at 6729.2 and closed at 6683.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 6901, while the low was 6693.25. The market capitalization stood at 102,872.19 crore. The 52-week high was 6843.8 and the 52-week low was 3364.8. The BSE volume for the day was 23829 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16922.8Support 16724.3
Resistance 27010.65Support 26613.65
Resistance 37121.3Support 36525.8
28 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 20.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9988
    Buy8888
    Hold5544
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2222
28 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India volume yesterday was 779 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 694 k

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 756 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

28 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Polycab India Share Price Today Live: Polycab India closed at ₹6683.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6901 & 6693.25 yesterday to end at 6683.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

