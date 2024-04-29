Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5586.4 and closed at ₹5584.15. The high for the day was ₹5648 and the low was ₹5575. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,717.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low was ₹3109.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5369 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Polycab India traded until 12 AM is down by 53.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5680, showing a decrease of 1.72%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 5683.1 and 5631.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 5631.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5683.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5691.63
|Support 1
|5649.23
|Resistance 2
|5715.52
|Support 2
|5630.72
|Resistance 3
|5734.03
|Support 3
|5606.83
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5379.86
|10 Days
|5329.71
|20 Days
|5222.86
|50 Days
|4906.46
|100 Days
|4957.15
|300 Days
|4920.61
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5650.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5703.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5703.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of Polycab India traded by 11 AM is 70.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹5659.7, a decrease of 1.35%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Polycab India reached a high of 5666.0 and a low of 5614.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 5642.33 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5683.1
|Support 1
|5631.8
|Resistance 2
|5700.2
|Support 2
|5597.6
|Resistance 3
|5734.4
|Support 3
|5580.5
The stock traded in the range of ₹5648 & ₹5575 yesterday to end at ₹5584.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!