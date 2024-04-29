Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Polycab India stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 5584.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5679.7 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at 5586.4 and closed at 5584.15. The high for the day was 5648 and the low was 5575. The market capitalization stood at 84,717.28 crore. The 52-week high was 5722.9 and the 52-week low was 3109.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5369 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:47 PM IST Polycab India share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -53.10% lower than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded until 12 AM is down by 53.10% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 5680, showing a decrease of 1.72%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5683.1 and 5631.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 5631.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5683.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15691.63Support 15649.23
Resistance 25715.52Support 25630.72
Resistance 35734.03Support 35606.83
29 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5379.86
10 Days5329.71
20 Days5222.86
50 Days4906.46
100 Days4957.15
300 Days4920.61
29 Apr 2024, 12:17 PM IST Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5679.7, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹5584.15

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5650.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5703.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5703.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:50 AM IST Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -70.83% lower than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded by 11 AM is 70.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 5659.7, a decrease of 1.35%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM IST Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India reached a high of 5666.0 and a low of 5614.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 5642.33 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15683.1Support 15631.8
Resistance 25700.2Support 25597.6
Resistance 35734.4Support 35580.5
29 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5584.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5648 & 5575 yesterday to end at 5584.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

