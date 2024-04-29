Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES

9 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade

Polycab India stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 5584.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5679.7 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.