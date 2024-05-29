Polycab India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Polycab India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Polycab India's stock opened at ₹6870, closed at ₹6843.8 with a high of ₹6899 and a low of ₹6680.15. The market capitalization was ₹100,752.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹6901 and the 52-week low was ₹3378. The BSE volume was 21,719 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6843.53
|Support 1
|6628.68
|Resistance 2
|6979.12
|Support 2
|6549.42
|Resistance 3
|7058.38
|Support 3
|6413.83
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 19.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 756 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Polycab India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6899 & ₹6680.15 yesterday to end at ₹6843.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend