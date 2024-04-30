Active Stocks
Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at ₹5685.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

42 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Polycab India stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 5633.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5685.4 per share. Investors should monitor Polycab India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Polycab India Stock Price TodayPremium
Polycab India Stock Price Today

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at 5586.4 and closed at 5584.15 on the last day. The high for the day was 5697 and the low was 5575. The market capitalization stood at 84,313.86 crore. The 52-week high was 5722.9 and the 52-week low was 3109.35. The BSE volume for the day was 9768 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05:28 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Shareholding information

Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35:47 PM IST

Polycab India share price Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Polycab India reported a ROE of 20.85% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 20.66%. Analysts project the ROE to be 22.66% in the current fiscal year and 22.01% in the following year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:06:17 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Financial performance

Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 19.73% and a revenue growth of 16.91% in the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company's revenue was 167712.30 cr, which is 18.88% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 16.35% and a profit growth of 13.36% in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33:55 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 5427.5, 4.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 6430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy8887
    Hold4444
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
30 Apr 2024, 06:05:25 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.92% to reach 5685.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. CG Power & Industrial Solutions is declining, whereas ABB India, Exide Industries, and Hitachi Energy India are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India6550.999.21.546770.23386.85138819.06
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 554.0-4.9-0.88565.0290.984605.42
Polycab India5685.451.750.925722.93171.485147.55
Exide Industries472.316.753.68481.25186.2540145.5
Hitachi Energy India9587.5908.410.479765.33283.0540633.44
30 Apr 2024, 05:36:32 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock reached a low of 5633.65 and a high of 5787.1 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:33:08 PM IST

Polycab India share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 4.31%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a potential upward price trend in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:02 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India closed today at ₹5685.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

Polycab India share price closed the day at 5685.4 - a 0.92% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5752.82 , 5850.38 , 5911.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5593.87 , 5532.48 , 5434.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34:54 PM IST

Polycab India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15:51 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5656.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

Polycab India share price is at 5656.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5564.93 and 5688.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5564.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5688.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00:34 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days5379.86
10 Days5329.71
20 Days5222.86
50 Days4906.46
100 Days4957.15
300 Days4927.62
30 Apr 2024, 02:59:24 PM IST

Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:45:02 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 72.51% higher than yesterday

The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM is 72.51% higher than yesterday, while the price sits at 5694.9, reflecting a 1.09% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price decline.

30 Apr 2024, 02:39:19 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India reached a peak of 5750.0 and a trough of 5712.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15739.9Support 15702.8
Resistance 25763.5Support 25689.3
Resistance 35777.0Support 35665.7
30 Apr 2024, 02:14:26 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:00:06 PM IST

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5723, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5688.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5754.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5754.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45:55 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 44.54% higher than yesterday

As of 1 PM, the volume of Polycab India traded is 44.54% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 5750, reflecting a 2.07% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:36:25 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5785.92 and 5741.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 5741.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 5785.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15752.73Support 15724.93
Resistance 25771.27Support 25715.67
Resistance 35780.53Support 35697.13
30 Apr 2024, 01:16:09 PM IST

Polycab India share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.98%; Futures open interest increased by 2.83%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:05:05 PM IST

Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range

Polycab India stock reached a high of 5787.1 and a low of 5633.65 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:49:18 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 41.08% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Polycab India until 12 AM is 41.08% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 5755, showing a 2.15% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37:17 PM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 5780.0 and 5700.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 5700.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5780.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15785.92Support 15741.67
Resistance 25808.63Support 25720.13
Resistance 35830.17Support 35697.42
30 Apr 2024, 12:23:53 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:23:19 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:15:24 PM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5767.2, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5688.93 & second resistance of 5754.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5812.93. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 5812.93 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 11:46:37 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 22.03% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Polycab India until 11 AM is 22.03% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 5765.7, showing a 2.34% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:36:09 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India reached a high of 5760.0 and a low of 5680.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15780.0Support 15700.0
Resistance 25810.0Support 25650.0
Resistance 35860.0Support 35620.0
30 Apr 2024, 11:25:48 AM IST

Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5730, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of 5688.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 5754.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 5754.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:12:23 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's share price increased by 1.11% to reach 5696.25, outperforming its peers. While CG Power & Industrial Solutions saw a decline, ABB India, Exide Industries, and Hitachi Energy India experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movement, with increases of 0.47% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India6527.4575.751.176770.23386.85138322.14
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 555.75-3.15-0.56565.0290.984872.68
Polycab India5696.2562.61.115722.93171.485310.05
Exide Industries459.353.80.83481.25186.2539044.75
Hitachi Energy India8971.45292.353.379765.33283.0538022.51
30 Apr 2024, 10:47:14 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.96% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Polycab India until 10 AM is 1.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at 5693.1, reflecting a 1.06% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36:18 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Polycab India touched a high of 5721.05 & a low of 5682.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15726.1Support 15687.05
Resistance 25743.1Support 25665.0
Resistance 35765.15Support 35648.0
30 Apr 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Polycab India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:51:28 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Polycab India's stock price has increased by 1.18% to reach 5700, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts including ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Exide Industries, and Hitachi Energy India. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown slight gains of 0.24% and 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ABB India6607.35155.652.416770.23386.85140015.28
CG Power & Industrial Solutions 559.550.650.12565.0290.985453.01
Polycab India5700.066.351.185722.93171.485366.21
Exide Industries464.458.91.95481.25186.2539478.25
Hitachi Energy India8962.05282.953.269765.33283.0537982.67
30 Apr 2024, 09:46:36 AM IST

Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:30:09 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5675.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

Polycab India share price is at 5675.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5564.93 and 5688.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5564.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5688.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis

Polycab India's stock price has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 5665.35. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have gained 75.95% to reach 5665.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months25.02%
6 Months14.23%
YTD2.83%
1 Year75.95%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 15688.93Support 15564.93
Resistance 25754.97Support 25506.97
Resistance 35812.93Support 35440.93
30 Apr 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 359 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 363 k

The trading volume yesterday was 1.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 350 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05:09 AM IST

Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5584.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 5697 & 5575 yesterday to end at 5584.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

