Polycab India share price Today Live Updates : Polycab India closed today at ₹5685.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5633.65

Polycab India Share Price Today : Polycab India's stock opened at ₹5586.4 and closed at ₹5584.15 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹5697 and the low was ₹5575. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,313.86 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5722.9 and the 52-week low was ₹3109.35. The BSE volume for the day was 9768 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Polycab India share price Today : Shareholding information
Polycab India has a 0.65% MF holding & 11.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.05% in december to 0.65% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 13.40% in december to 11.95% in march quarter.
Polycab India share price Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Polycab India reported a ROE of 20.85% in the last fiscal year and a return on investment of 20.66%. Analysts project the ROE to be 22.66% in the current fiscal year and 22.01% in the following year.
Polycab India share price update : Financial performance
Polycab India has shown an EPS growth of 19.73% and a revenue growth of 16.91% in the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company's revenue was 167712.30 cr, which is 18.88% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 16.35% and a profit growth of 13.36% in the fourth quarter.
Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 4.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Polycab India's stock price increased by 0.92% to reach ₹5685.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. CG Power & Industrial Solutions is declining, whereas ABB India, Exide Industries, and Hitachi Energy India are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ABB India
|6550.9
|99.2
|1.54
|6770.2
|3386.85
|138819.06
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|554.0
|-4.9
|-0.88
|565.0
|290.9
|84605.42
|Polycab India
|5685.4
|51.75
|0.92
|5722.9
|3171.4
|85147.55
|Exide Industries
|472.3
|16.75
|3.68
|481.25
|186.25
|40145.5
|Hitachi Energy India
|9587.5
|908.4
|10.47
|9765.3
|3283.05
|40633.44
Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range
Polycab India stock reached a low of ₹5633.65 and a high of ₹5787.1 on the current trading day.
Polycab India share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.48%; Futures open interest increased by 4.31%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates a potential upward price trend in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India closed today at ₹5685.4, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹5633.65
Polycab India share price closed the day at ₹5685.4 - a 0.92% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 5752.82 , 5850.38 , 5911.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 5593.87 , 5532.48 , 5434.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Polycab India Live Updates
Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5656.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5633.65
Polycab India share price is at ₹5656.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5564.93 and ₹5688.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5564.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5688.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5379.86
|10 Days
|5329.71
|20 Days
|5222.86
|50 Days
|4906.46
|100 Days
|4957.15
|300 Days
|4927.62
Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 72.51% higher than yesterday
The volume of Polycab India traded by 2 PM is 72.51% higher than yesterday, while the price sits at ₹5694.9, reflecting a 1.09% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price decline.
Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Polycab India reached a peak of 5750.0 and a trough of 5712.9 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5739.9
|Support 1
|5702.8
|Resistance 2
|5763.5
|Support 2
|5689.3
|Resistance 3
|5777.0
|Support 3
|5665.7
Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 5.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5723, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹5633.65
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5688.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5754.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5754.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 44.54% higher than yesterday
As of 1 PM, the volume of Polycab India traded is 44.54% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5750, reflecting a 2.07% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 5785.92 and 5741.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 5741.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 5785.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5752.73
|Support 1
|5724.93
|Resistance 2
|5771.27
|Support 2
|5715.67
|Resistance 3
|5780.53
|Support 3
|5697.13
Polycab India share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.98%; Futures open interest increased by 2.83%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Polycab India share price live: Today's Price range
Polycab India stock reached a high of ₹5787.1 and a low of ₹5633.65 on the current trading day.
Polycab India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 41.08% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Polycab India until 12 AM is 41.08% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹5755, showing a 2.15% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Polycab India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 5780.0 and 5700.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 5700.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 5780.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5785.92
|Support 1
|5741.67
|Resistance 2
|5808.63
|Support 2
|5720.13
|Resistance 3
|5830.17
|Support 3
|5697.42
Polycab India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|5379.86
|10 Days
|5329.71
|20 Days
|5222.86
|50 Days
|4906.46
|100 Days
|4957.15
|300 Days
|4927.62
Polycab India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Polycab India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Polycab India share price NSE Live :Polycab India trading at ₹5767.2, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹5633.65
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5688.93 & second resistance of ₹5754.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5812.93. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹5812.93 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 22.03% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Polycab India until 11 AM is 22.03% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹5765.7, showing a 2.34% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends in the market. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Polycab India reached a high of 5760.0 and a low of 5680.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5780.0
|Support 1
|5700.0
|Resistance 2
|5810.0
|Support 2
|5650.0
|Resistance 3
|5860.0
|Support 3
|5620.0
Polycab India share price update :Polycab India trading at ₹5730, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹5633.65
The current market price of Polycab India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹5688.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹5754.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹5754.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Polycab India's share price increased by 1.11% to reach ₹5696.25, outperforming its peers. While CG Power & Industrial Solutions saw a decline, ABB India, Exide Industries, and Hitachi Energy India experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movement, with increases of 0.47% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ABB India
|6527.45
|75.75
|1.17
|6770.2
|3386.85
|138322.14
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|555.75
|-3.15
|-0.56
|565.0
|290.9
|84872.68
|Polycab India
|5696.25
|62.6
|1.11
|5722.9
|3171.4
|85310.05
|Exide Industries
|459.35
|3.8
|0.83
|481.25
|186.25
|39044.75
|Hitachi Energy India
|8971.45
|292.35
|3.37
|9765.3
|3283.05
|38022.51
Polycab India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 1.96% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Polycab India until 10 AM is 1.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹5693.1, reflecting a 1.06% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Polycab India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Polycab India touched a high of 5721.05 & a low of 5682.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5726.1
|Support 1
|5687.05
|Resistance 2
|5743.1
|Support 2
|5665.0
|Resistance 3
|5765.15
|Support 3
|5648.0
Polycab India Live Updates
Polycab India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Polycab India's stock price has increased by 1.18% to reach ₹5700, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts including ABB India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Exide Industries, and Hitachi Energy India. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown slight gains of 0.24% and 0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ABB India
|6607.35
|155.65
|2.41
|6770.2
|3386.85
|140015.28
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|559.55
|0.65
|0.12
|565.0
|290.9
|85453.01
|Polycab India
|5700.0
|66.35
|1.18
|5722.9
|3171.4
|85366.21
|Exide Industries
|464.45
|8.9
|1.95
|481.25
|186.25
|39478.25
|Hitachi Energy India
|8962.05
|282.95
|3.26
|9765.3
|3283.05
|37982.67
Polycab India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Polycab India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Polycab India share price Today :Polycab India trading at ₹5675.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹5633.65
Polycab India share price is at ₹5675.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5564.93 and ₹5688.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5564.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 5688.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Polycab India share price live: Price Analysis
Polycab India's stock price has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹5665.35. Over the past year, Polycab India's shares have gained 75.95% to reach ₹5665.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|25.02%
|6 Months
|14.23%
|YTD
|2.83%
|1 Year
|75.95%
Polycab India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Polycab India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5688.93
|Support 1
|5564.93
|Resistance 2
|5754.97
|Support 2
|5506.97
|Resistance 3
|5812.93
|Support 3
|5440.93
Polycab India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹5427.5, 3.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Polycab India share price Today : Polycab India volume yesterday was 359 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 363 k
The trading volume yesterday was 1.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 350 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Polycab India share price Live :Polycab India closed at ₹5584.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹5697 & ₹5575 yesterday to end at ₹5584.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!