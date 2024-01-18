Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹485.5, and the close price was ₹483.7. The stock reached a high of ₹485.5 and a low of ₹464.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,343.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504.45, while the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 85,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.