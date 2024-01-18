Hello User
Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 483.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.7 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Price Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Poonawalla Fincorp was 485.5, and the close price was 483.7. The stock reached a high of 485.5 and a low of 464.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 36,343.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504.45, while the 52-week low is 273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 85,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹483.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 85,545. The closing price for the stock was 483.7.

