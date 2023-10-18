Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp closed today at 374.9, down -0.85% from yesterday's 378.1

On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp opened at ₹377.75 and closed at ₹377.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹381, while the lowest price was ₹376.25. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹29,054.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹451.8, and the 52-week low is ₹243.75. The BSE recorded a volume of 71,190 shares for Poonawalla Fincorp.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Poonawalla Fincorp's stock closed at ₹374.9 today, showing a decrease of 0.85% or a net change of -3.2. Yesterday, the stock closed at ₹378.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|281.4
|-3.7
|-1.3
|346.4
|191.2
|34713.46
|L&T Finance Holdings
|137.0
|-2.15
|-1.55
|140.2
|75.55
|33971.49
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|374.9
|-3.2
|-0.85
|451.8
|243.75
|28790.36
|LIC Housing Finance
|469.6
|-6.1
|-1.28
|480.8
|315.45
|25830.96
|IIFL Finance
|655.0
|-10.6
|-1.59
|704.2
|340.85
|24918.19
The current day's low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is ₹374, while the high price is ₹380.
The 52 week low price for Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd stock is 243.00000, while the 52 week high price is 451.50000.
The current day's low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is ₹376.25, while the high price is ₹381.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|376.34
|10 Days
|378.21
|20 Days
|378.22
|50 Days
|400.95
|100 Days
|378.88
|300 Days
|338.99
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Click here for Poonawalla Fincorp Profit Loss
