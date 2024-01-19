Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp saw an open price of ₹485.5 and a close price of ₹483.7. The stock reached a high of ₹485.5 and a low of ₹464.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,039.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504.45 and the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The total BSE volume for the stock was 217,339 shares.
The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹481.75 with a percent change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.95, which further confirms the decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 217,339. The closing price for the stock was ₹483.7.
