Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp saw an open price of ₹485.5 and a close price of ₹483.7. The stock reached a high of ₹485.5 and a low of ₹464.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,039.49 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504.45 and the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The total BSE volume for the stock was 217,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.