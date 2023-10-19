Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹379.45, and the close price was ₹378.1. The stock had a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹374. The market capitalization of the company was ₹28,808.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹451.8, while the 52-week low was ₹243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 64,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.