Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 375.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp

On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was 379.45, and the close price was 378.1. The stock had a high of 380 and a low of 374. The market capitalization of the company was 28,808.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 451.8, while the 52-week low was 243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 64,581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is 373, while the high price is 379.4.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹379, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹375.2

The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 379, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.01% and has gained 3.8 points in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months3.56%
6 Months20.59%
YTD21.68%
1 Year14.48%
19 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹374.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹375.2

The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 374.5 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price by 0.7.

19 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹378.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp recorded a trading volume of 64,581 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 378.1.

