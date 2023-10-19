Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹379.45, and the close price was ₹378.1. The stock had a high of ₹380 and a low of ₹374. The market capitalization of the company was ₹28,808.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹451.8, while the 52-week low was ₹243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 64,581 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is ₹373, while the high price is ₹379.4.
The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹379, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock has increased by 1.01% and has gained 3.8 points in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|3.56%
|6 Months
|20.59%
|YTD
|21.68%
|1 Year
|14.48%
The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹374.5 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.7. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a decrease in price by 0.7.
On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp recorded a trading volume of 64,581 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹378.1.
