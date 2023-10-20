Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stocks Soar in Trading

On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp's stock opened at ₹374 and closed at ₹375.2. The stock reached a high of ₹379.4 and a low of ₹373. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,965.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹451.8, while the 52-week low is ₹243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 64,821 shares.
The low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock today is ₹378 and the high price is ₹381.8.
The current data for Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹379.45. There has been a 0.66% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.72%
|3 Months
|4.37%
|6 Months
|20.96%
|YTD
|22.49%
|1 Year
|12.98%
On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 64,821. The closing price for the shares was ₹375.2.
