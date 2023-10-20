Hello User
Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stocks Soar in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 376.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.45 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp

On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp's stock opened at 374 and closed at 375.2. The stock reached a high of 379.4 and a low of 373. The market capitalization of the company is 28,965.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 451.8, while the 52-week low is 243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 64,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock today is 378 and the high price is 381.8.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹379.45, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹376.95

The current data for Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 379.45. There has been a 0.66% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.5.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.72%
3 Months4.37%
6 Months20.96%
YTD22.49%
1 Year12.98%
20 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹376.95, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹375.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is 376.95 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% or 1.75 points.

20 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹375.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 64,821. The closing price for the shares was 375.2.

