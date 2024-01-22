Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp stocks plummet as trading takes a downturn

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹514.15 and the close price was ₹505.1. The stock had a high of ₹514.5 and a low of ₹487. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,666.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹519.95 and the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,288 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|L&T Finance Holdings
|167.0
|-1.25
|-0.74
|174.85
|78.97
|41410.51
|Sundaram Finance
|3559.4
|-27.25
|-0.76
|3861.85
|2190.4
|39223.64
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|489.9
|-15.2
|-3.01
|519.95
|273.95
|37621.75
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|281.45
|-0.9
|-0.32
|346.4
|215.7
|34719.63
|LIC Housing Finance
|578.8
|-5.6
|-0.96
|590.0
|315.45
|31837.65
The stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp reached a low of ₹487 and a high of ₹514.5 on the current day.
The current data for Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the stock price is ₹489.9. It has experienced a percent change of -3.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.2, suggesting a decline of ₹15.2 from the previous value.
Click here for Poonawalla Fincorp Profit Loss
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|21.98%
|6 Months
|34.22%
|YTD
|15.64%
|1 Year
|68.5%
On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 155,288. The closing price of the shares for the day was ₹505.1.
