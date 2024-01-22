Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp stocks plummet as trading takes a downturn

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹514.15 and the close price was ₹505.1. The stock had a high of ₹514.5 and a low of ₹487. The market capitalization of the company is ₹37,666.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹519.95 and the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.