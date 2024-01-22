Hello User
Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp stocks plummet as trading takes a downturn

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -3.01 %. The stock closed at 505.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.9 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Price Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was 514.15 and the close price was 505.1. The stock had a high of 514.5 and a low of 487. The market capitalization of the company is 37,666.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 519.95 and the 52-week low is 273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Finance Holdings167.0-1.25-0.74174.8578.9741410.51
Sundaram Finance3559.4-27.25-0.763861.852190.439223.64
Poonawalla Fincorp489.9-15.2-3.01519.95273.9537621.75
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services281.45-0.9-0.32346.4215.734719.63
LIC Housing Finance578.8-5.6-0.96590.0315.4531837.65
22 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp reached a low of 487 and a high of 514.5 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹489.9, down -3.01% from yesterday's ₹505.1

The current data for Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the stock price is 489.9. It has experienced a percent change of -3.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -15.2, suggesting a decline of 15.2 from the previous value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Poonawalla Fincorp stock is 487, while the high price is 514.5.

Click here for Poonawalla Fincorp Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months21.98%
6 Months34.22%
YTD15.64%
1 Year68.5%
22 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹505.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 155,288. The closing price of the shares for the day was 505.1.

