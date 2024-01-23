Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹494.9 and the close price was ₹489.9. The high and low prices for the day were both ₹494.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,050.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹519.95 and ₹273.95 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 202.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is ₹477, while the high price is ₹495.3.
Poonawalla Fincorp share price NSE Live :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹481, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹489.9
The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the stock price is ₹481, representing a percent change of -1.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.9, suggesting a decline of 8.9 in the stock price.
Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|L&T Finance Holdings
|161.1
|-5.9
|-3.53
|174.85
|78.97
|39947.5
|Sundaram Finance
|3565.6
|7.7
|0.22
|3861.85
|2190.4
|39291.97
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|478.75
|-11.15
|-2.28
|519.95
|273.95
|36765.49
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|274.05
|-7.4
|-2.63
|346.4
|215.7
|33806.77
|LIC Housing Finance
|567.0
|-11.15
|-1.93
|590.0
|315.45
|31188.57
Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹479, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹489.9
As of the given data, the stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹479. There has been a percent change of -2.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.9, representing a decline in the stock price by ₹10.9.
Click here for Poonawalla Fincorp Profit Loss
Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range
The Poonawalla Fincorp stock had a low price of ₹480.75 and a high price of ₹495.3 on the current day.
Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates
POONAWALLA FINCORP
POONAWALLA FINCORP
Poonawalla Fincorp share price NSE Live :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹483.6, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹489.9
The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹483.6. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.23%
|3 Months
|19.19%
|6 Months
|30.67%
|YTD
|12.58%
|1 Year
|68.01%
Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹489.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, there were 202 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹489.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!