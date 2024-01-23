Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹494.9 and the close price was ₹489.9. The high and low prices for the day were both ₹494.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹38,050.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹519.95 and ₹273.95 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 202.

