Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 489.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Price Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was 494.9 and the close price was 489.9. The high and low prices for the day were both 494.9. The market capitalization of the company is 38,050.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 519.95 and 273.95 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 202.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is 477, while the high price is 495.3.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price NSE Live :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹481, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹489.9

The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the stock price is 481, representing a percent change of -1.82. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.9, suggesting a decline of 8.9 in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
L&T Finance Holdings161.1-5.9-3.53174.8578.9739947.5
Sundaram Finance3565.67.70.223861.852190.439291.97
Poonawalla Fincorp478.75-11.15-2.28519.95273.9536765.49
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services274.05-7.4-2.63346.4215.733806.77
LIC Housing Finance567.0-11.15-1.93590.0315.4531188.57
23 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹479, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹489.9

As of the given data, the stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is 479. There has been a percent change of -2.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.9, representing a decline in the stock price by 10.9.

Click here for Poonawalla Fincorp Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

The Poonawalla Fincorp stock had a low price of 480.75 and a high price of 495.3 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price NSE Live :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹483.6, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹489.9

The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 483.6. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.23%
3 Months19.19%
6 Months30.67%
YTD12.58%
1 Year68.01%
23 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹489.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, there were 202 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 489.9.

