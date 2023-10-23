Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp stocks plummet as investors sell-off

On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹378.5 and the close price was ₹376.95. The stock reached a high of ₹381.85 and a low of ₹374.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,904.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹451.8 and the 52-week low is ₹243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 30,952 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Poonawalla Fincorp stock is ₹363, while the high price is ₹384.95.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹364.65, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹376.15 The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹364.65, with a percent change of -3.06 and a net change of -11.5. This means that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in the net value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services 275.25 -2.55 -0.92 346.4 191.2 33954.8 L&T Finance Holdings 137.5 -0.3 -0.22 141.2 75.55 34095.48 Poonawalla Fincorp 367.15 -9.0 -2.39 451.8 243.75 28195.2 LIC Housing Finance 455.0 -4.35 -0.95 480.8 315.45 25027.87 IIFL Finance 629.55 -12.5 -1.95 704.2 340.85 23950.0

Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹366.5, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹376.15 The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹366.5, with a percent change of -2.57 and a net change of -9.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range Poonawalla Fincorp stock's low price for the day is ₹367.45 and the high price is ₹384.95.

Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates POONAWALLA FINCORP More Information

Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹375.3, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹376.15 As of the current data, the stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp stands at ₹375.3. There has been a small decrease of -0.23% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.85.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.16% 3 Months 2.36% 6 Months 21.44% YTD 22.19% 1 Year 13.81%

Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹376.15, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹376.95 The current stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹376.15. There has been a decrease of 0.21% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.8.

Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹376.95 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume of Poonawalla Fincorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 30,952 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹376.95.