LIVE UPDATES

Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp stocks plummet as investors sell-off

5 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 376.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.65 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla FincorpPremium
Poonawalla Fincorp

On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was 378.5 and the close price was 376.95. The stock reached a high of 381.85 and a low of 374.2. The market capitalization of the company is 28,904.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 451.8 and the 52-week low is 243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 30,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30:13 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Poonawalla Fincorp stock is 363, while the high price is 384.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18:22 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹364.65, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹376.15

The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 364.65, with a percent change of -3.06 and a net change of -11.5. This means that the stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and a decrease in the net value. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40:20 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services275.25-2.55-0.92346.4191.233954.8
L&T Finance Holdings137.5-0.3-0.22141.275.5534095.48
Poonawalla Fincorp367.15-9.0-2.39451.8243.7528195.2
LIC Housing Finance455.0-4.35-0.95480.8315.4525027.87
IIFL Finance629.55-12.5-1.95704.2340.8523950.0
23 Oct 2023, 10:31:16 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹366.5, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹376.15

The current data of Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 366.5, with a percent change of -2.57 and a net change of -9.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

23 Oct 2023, 10:19:30 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Today's Price range

Poonawalla Fincorp stock's low price for the day is 367.45 and the high price is 384.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00:16 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:48:21 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹375.3, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹376.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp stands at 375.3. There has been a small decrease of -0.23% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.85.

23 Oct 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months2.36%
6 Months21.44%
YTD22.19%
1 Year13.81%
23 Oct 2023, 09:08:20 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹376.15, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹376.95

The current stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is 376.15. There has been a decrease of 0.21% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.8.

23 Oct 2023, 08:10:04 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹376.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Poonawalla Fincorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 30,952 shares. The closing price of the stock was 376.95.

