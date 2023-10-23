Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp stocks plummet as investors sell-off

On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹378.5 and the close price was ₹376.95. The stock reached a high of ₹381.85 and a low of ₹374.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,904.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹451.8 and the 52-week low is ₹243.75. The BSE volume for the day was 30,952 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|275.25
|-2.55
|-0.92
|346.4
|191.2
|33954.8
|L&T Finance Holdings
|137.5
|-0.3
|-0.22
|141.2
|75.55
|34095.48
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|367.15
|-9.0
|-2.39
|451.8
|243.75
|28195.2
|LIC Housing Finance
|455.0
|-4.35
|-0.95
|480.8
|315.45
|25027.87
|IIFL Finance
|629.55
|-12.5
|-1.95
|704.2
|340.85
|23950.0
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|2.36%
|6 Months
|21.44%
|YTD
|22.19%
|1 Year
|13.81%
On the last day, the trading volume of Poonawalla Fincorp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 30,952 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹376.95.
