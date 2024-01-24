Hello User
Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 489.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 480.75 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Price Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was 494.9, and the close price was 489.9. The stock had a high of 496.75 and a low of 477. The market capitalization of the company was 36,962.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 519.95 and 273.95, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 175,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹489.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp had a trading volume of 175,090 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 489.9.

