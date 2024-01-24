Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹494.9, and the close price was ₹489.9. The stock had a high of ₹496.75 and a low of ₹477. The market capitalization of the company was ₹36,962.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹519.95 and ₹273.95, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 175,090 shares.

