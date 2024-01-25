Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp sees strong gains in trading

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was ₹483, and the close price was ₹483.9. The stock had a high of ₹494 and a low of ₹473. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,738.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹519.95, while the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 194,360 shares.
The current stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹486.85, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.89% or ₹9.05.
