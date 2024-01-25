Hello User
Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp sees strong gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 477.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 486.85 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Price Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Poonawalla Fincorp was 483, and the close price was 483.9. The stock had a high of 494 and a low of 473. The market capitalization of the company is 36,738.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 519.95, while the 52-week low is 273.95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 194,360 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹486.85, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹477.8

The current stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is 486.85, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 9.05. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.89% or 9.05.

25 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹483.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Poonawalla Fincorp was 194,360 shares, and the closing price was 483.9.

