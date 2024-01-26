Hello User
Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 477.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.6 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Price Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp opened at 486.85 and closed at 477.8. The stock reached a high of 486.85 and a low of 473.4. The market capitalization of the company is 36,646.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 519.95 and the 52-week low is 273.95. The BSE volume for the day was 48,875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹476.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹477.8

The current price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is 476.6. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹477.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,875. The closing price of the shares was 477.8.

