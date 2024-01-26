Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day, Poonawalla Fincorp opened at ₹486.85 and closed at ₹477.8. The stock reached a high of ₹486.85 and a low of ₹473.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,646.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹519.95 and the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the day was 48,875 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Poonawalla Fincorp stock is ₹476.6. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.2 in the stock price.
