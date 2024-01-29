Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Poonawalla Fincorp opened at ₹486.85 and closed at ₹477.8. The stock had a high of ₹486.85 and a low of ₹473.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹36,646.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹519.95 and the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,875 shares.
29 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
