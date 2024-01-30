Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : The last trading day for Poonawalla Fincorp saw an open price of ₹477.05 and a close price of ₹477.55. The stock reached a high of ₹484.75 and a low of ₹474 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹36,976.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹519.95, while the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 146,887 shares.
The current data for Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is ₹479.65. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.8 in the stock's price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is ₹480.9. There has been a 0.7% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.12%
|3 Months
|21.88%
|6 Months
|23.25%
|YTD
|10.87%
|1 Year
|68.93%
On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 146,887. The closing price for the shares was ₹477.55.
