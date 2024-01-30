Hello User
Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Poonawalla Fincorp stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 483.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.65 per share. Investors should monitor Poonawalla Fincorp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Poonawalla Fincorp Stock Price Today

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : The last trading day for Poonawalla Fincorp saw an open price of 477.05 and a close price of 477.55. The stock reached a high of 484.75 and a low of 474 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 36,976.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 519.95, while the 52-week low is 273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 146,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹479.65, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹483.45

The current data for Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 479.65. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of 3.8 in the stock's price.

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price update :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹480.9, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹477.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Poonawalla Fincorp is 480.9. There has been a 0.7% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.12%
3 Months21.88%
6 Months23.25%
YTD10.87%
1 Year68.93%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today :Poonawalla Fincorp trading at ₹480.9, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹477.55

The current data for Poonawalla Fincorp stock shows that the price is 480.9. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Poonawalla Fincorp share price Live :Poonawalla Fincorp closed at ₹477.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Poonawalla Fincorp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 146,887. The closing price for the shares was 477.55.

