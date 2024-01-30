Poonawalla Fincorp share price Today Live Updates : Poonawalla Fincorp Stocks Plunge in Trading Session

Poonawalla Fincorp Share Price Today : The last trading day for Poonawalla Fincorp saw an open price of ₹477.05 and a close price of ₹477.55. The stock reached a high of ₹484.75 and a low of ₹474 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹36,976.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹519.95, while the 52-week low is ₹273.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 146,887 shares.

