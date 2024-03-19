Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 11:50:47
POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today Live Updates : POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Slumps in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Livemint

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -6.44 %. The stock closed at 295 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Price Today

POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Popular Vehicles opened at 292, reached a high of 292, a low of 262.9, and closed at 295. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 259,355 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 11:42:18 AM IST

POPULAR VEHICLES share price update :POPULAR VEHICLES trading at ₹276, down -6.44% from yesterday's ₹295

The current stock price of POPULAR VEHICLES is 276, representing a 6.44% decrease. The net change is -19, indicating a decline in the stock value.

19 Mar 2024, 11:20:30 AM IST

Popular Vehicles share price nosedives after listing at a discount. Buy, hold or exit?

Stock market today: After the discounted listing of JG Chemicals IPO, RK Swamy IPO, and Gopal Snacks IPO, Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is the fourth straight mainboard IPO that is listed at a discount

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/popular-vehicles-share-price-nosedives-after-listing-at-a-discount-buy-hold-or-exit-11710825550508.html

19 Mar 2024, 11:11:55 AM IST

POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD reached a low of 262.9 and a high of 292 on the current day.

19 Mar 2024, 11:00:04 AM IST

POPULAR VEHICLES share price Live :POPULAR VEHICLES closed at ₹295 on last trading day

On the last day, Popular Vehicles had a trading volume of 259,355 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 295.

