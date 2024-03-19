POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today Live Updates : POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Slumps in Trading Today

POPULAR VEHICLES stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -6.44 %. The stock closed at 295 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276 per share. Investors should monitor POPULAR VEHICLES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Popular Vehicles opened at ₹292, reached a high of ₹292, a low of ₹262.9, and closed at ₹295. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 259,355 shares traded.
19 Mar 2024, 11:42:18 AM IST
POPULAR VEHICLES share price update :POPULAR VEHICLES trading at ₹276, down -6.44% from yesterday's ₹295
The current stock price of POPULAR VEHICLES is ₹276, representing a 6.44% decrease. The net change is -19, indicating a decline in the stock value.
19 Mar 2024, 11:20:30 AM IST
Popular Vehicles share price nosedives after listing at a discount. Buy, hold or exit?
Stock market today: After the discounted listing of JG Chemicals IPO, RK Swamy IPO, and Gopal Snacks IPO, Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is the fourth straight mainboard IPO that is listed at a discount