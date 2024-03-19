POPULAR VEHICLES share price Today Live Updates : POPULAR VEHICLES Stock Slumps in Trading Today

POPULAR VEHICLES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Popular Vehicles opened at ₹292, reached a high of ₹292, a low of ₹262.9, and closed at ₹295. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore, with a BSE volume of 259,355 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of POPULAR VEHICLES is ₹276, representing a 6.44% decrease. The net change is -19, indicating a decline in the stock value.
Stock market today: After the discounted listing of JG Chemicals IPO, RK Swamy IPO, and Gopal Snacks IPO, Popular Vehicles and Services IPO is the fourth straight mainboard IPO that is listed at a discount
The stock price of POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD reached a low of ₹262.9 and a high of ₹292 on the current day.
On the last day, Popular Vehicles had a trading volume of 259,355 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹295.
